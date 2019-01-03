Australian Minister says she has 'Cricket Crush' on Virat Kohli

Vignesh Viggy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 03 Jan 2019, 09:45 IST

There should be no second thoughts over Virat Kohli being one of the most-loved cricketers across the world. No further proof is needed apart from the fact that one of the Australian ministers admitted that she has a total cricket crush on the Indian captain while introducing the right-hander when both India and Australia met the Australian Prime Minister at his residence on the New Year's day.

Kohli was introduced by the minister, who is hoping for an Australian win in the SCG Test, as the best batsman in the world and Kohli was equally graceful in thanking her for a lovely welcome.

''It now gives me great pleasure to introduce...I've got a total cricket crush (a major admirer of his cricket skill) on this guy. Mr Virat Kohli, known worldwide as the best batsmen in the world and that passion that he brings on the pitch and on the field is just so exciting to watch...even though I hope you lose this week!'' is how the Indian skipper was introduced by the Australian minister when the teams met the Australian PM.

The video:

"Erm, that was a lovely introduction. I think it presents to us probably our biggest challenge in world cricket purely because we are not playing the Australian side but as we all know, when you step into the stadium and walk into bat, the whole stadium wants you to get out. That is something that you are up against and that is the greatness of the sports culture and the cricket culture here. So, I would just want to tell our boys that what we have done in these first three Tests and the way we have been able to play is something that is very special and something that will stay with us in our life," Kohli said.

India are going strong in the SCG Test on day 1 after winning the toss as they are 177/2 at tea, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli at the crease.

