Australian pacer suffers mystery disease, fan tries to kiss Virat Kohli and more - Cricket News Today, 12th October 2018

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

A stroke-filled 98* from Roston Chase and a half-century from skipper Jason Holder helped West Indies reach 295/7 at the end of day one of the second Test against India in Hyderabad.

After choosing to bat first, West Indies were reduced to 113/5 and then to 182/6 and were on the brink of getting bundled out inside the first day. But, a 104-run stand for the seventh wicket between Holder and Chase helped the visitors reach a decent total. For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav were the picks of the bowlers as they picked three wickets each.

Apart from this, a lot of other things happened in the world of cricket over the last 24 hours. Let us take a look at them.

Fan breaches security and tries to kiss Virat Kohli on day one

During day one of the second Test between India and West Indies, a fan breached the security and invaded the pitch.

The incident happened in the 15th over of the match when Kohli was fielding at mid-wicket. While R Ashwin was preparing to bowl a delivery, a fan jumped over the security cordon, ran to Kohli, took his mobile phone out to take a selfie and tried to kiss the right-handed batsman.

The leg umpire, Ian Gould, along with Ashwin and the short-leg fielder Prithvi Shaw converged towards Kohli, who was trying to distance himself from the fan. The security guards ran on to the ground and escorted the fan out of the ground.

