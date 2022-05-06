Austria Women vs Spain Women, 6th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The sixth match of the Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 will see Austria Women squaring off against the Spanish Women at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club in France.

Austria Women were completely outplayed by the Jersey Women in their last game. They will be eager to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

Batting first, the Jersey Women posted 167 on the board. The Austrian bowlers only managed to pick up two wickets in the process. The batters failed to step up as they were restricted to 97 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 70 runs.

The Spanish Women, too, lost to Jersey Women in their previous fixture. They had lost to the Austrian Women in their first game and suffered another loss in their next match. They need to be at their absolute best to register their first win of the series.

After electing to field first, the Spanish bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Jersey Women scored 175 in their 20 overs. The Spanish batters tried hard but could only score 108 as they lost the game by 67 runs.

Austria Women vs Spain Women Match Details:

Match: Austria Women vs Spain Women, 6th T20I, Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: May 7th 2022, Saturday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, France

Austria Women vs Spain Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Austria Women vs Spain Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dreux is expected to range between nine and 19 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Saturday.

Austria Women vs Spain Women Probable XIs

Austria Women

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets in their last game against the Jersey Women. Skipper Gandhali Bapat top-scored with 24 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 70 runs.

Probable XI

Busra Uca, Gandhali Bapat (c), Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Priya Sabu, Rezarta Avdylaj, Anisha Nookala, Harjivan Bhullar, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Ashmaan Saifee, Valentina Avdylaj

Spain Women

The bowlers only managed to pick up four wickets as the Jersey Women put up 175 in their most recent fixture. Elspeth Fowler scored 29 but none of the other batters could contribute as they scored 108 in their 20 overs.

Probable XI

Elspeth Fowler (c), Uswa Syed, Amy Brown-Carrera, Jaspreet Kaur, Tashiba Mirza (wk), Hifsa Butt, Wania Malik, Memoona Muhammad, Rabia Iqbal, Zenab Iqbal, Rabia Mushtaq

Austria Women vs Spain Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. However, Austria look strong on paper and are expected to beat Spain on Saturday.

Prediction: Austria Women to win this encounter.

