Axar Patel vs Ravichandran Ashwin - comparing their stats after 65 T20Is

All-rounder Axar Patel is a key member of the Indian team that has been picked to defend their Asia Cup title. The 31-year-old made his international debut back in June 2014. However, in the last couple of years, he has flourished into a match-winner, especially in the white-ball formats.

The left-arm spinner from Gujarat picked up nine wickets in eight matches during Team India's successful 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. His scalps came at an average of 19.22 and an economy rate of 7.86. Axar was named Player of the Match in the semifinal against England in Guyana as he registered superb figures of 3-23 from his four overs.

While his batting has come on in leaps and bounds over the last 2-3 years, bowling remains his primary skill. Team India will have high hopes from him in Asia Cup 2025. Ahead of the T20 tournament, we compare his bowling stats with that of former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Since the latter ended his career with 65 T20Is, we compare his stats with that of Axar at the same stage.

Axar Patel vs Ravichandran Ashwin - Who has more wickets and a better average after 65 T20Is?

After 65 T20I matches, Axar had 63 wickets to his name at an average of 23.26. Of his scalps after 65 matches, 15 came in nine matches against Australia at an average of 13.86 and seven in six matches against Sri Lanka, averaging 24.42.

The left-arm spinner also claimed eight wickets against South Africa, but those came from 15 matches at an average of 44.25. Further, in five T20Is against New Zealand, he had six scalps at an average of 20.83.

Ashwin picked up 72 wickets in 65 T20Is at an average of 23.22. Of his 72 scalps, 14 came in seven matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 10.28 and 11 in 10 matches against South Africa at an average of 26.18.

The former India off-spinner also picked up 10 wickets in nine matches against Australia, averaging 26.30 and four wickets in four matches against New Zealand at an average of 27.

Axar Patel vs Ravichandran Ashwin - Who has a better economy rate after 65 T20Is?

After 65 T20Is, Axar had an economy rate of 7.36. He had an economy rate of 6.30 in nine innings against Australia and 7.69 in four innings against England. Further, the left-arm spinner had an economy rate of 6.94 in five innings against New Zealand and 8.88 in 14 innings against South Africa.

Ashwin ended his T20I career with an economy rate of 6.90. He had an economy rate of 8.43 in nine innings against Australia and 8.72 in six innings against England. Further, the Tamil Nadu legend had an economy rate of 7.20 in four innings against New Zealand and the same in 10 innings against the Proteas.

Axar Patel vs Ravichandran Ashwin - Who has more four-fers after 65 T20Is?

Axar did not have a four-fer to his name after 65 T20Is. His best innings figures at that stage were 3-9, which came against New Zealand in Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2021. He also claimed 3-16 against Australia in Raipur in December 2023 and 3-15 against West Indies in Lauderhill in August 2022.

Player Wickets Average BBI Economy 5w 4w Axar Patel 63 23.26 3-9 7.36 0 0 R Ashwin 72 23.22 4-8 6.90 0 2

(Axar Patel vs Ravichandran Ashwin - T20I stats comparison after 65 games)

Ashwin claimed two four-wicket hauls in his T20I career. His best of 4-8 came against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam in February 2016. The 38-year-old also claimed 4-11 against Australia in Mirpur in the 2014 T20 World Cup and 3-22 against South Africa in Mirpur in the second semifinal of the same event.

Axar Patel vs Ravichandran Ashwin - Who has a better record in wins after 65 T20Is?

Of his first 65 T20Is, Axar was part of 47 matches that India won. He claimed 53 wickets at an average of 20.52 and an economy rate of 7.15, with a best of 3-9. In 17 matches that India lost, he claimed 10 wickets at an average of 37.80 and an economy rate of 8.04.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 5w 4w Axar Patel 47 53 20.52 7.15 3-9 0 0 R Ashwin 43 57 17.68 6.24 4-8 0 2

(Axar vs Ashwin - T20I stats comparison in wins after 65 games)

Ashwin featured in 43 T20Is that India won during his career. The off-spinner claimed 57 wickets at an average of 17.68 and an economy rate of 6.24, with a best of 4-8. In 21 matches that Team India lost, he picked up 13 wickets at an average of 50.23 and an economy rate of 8.40.

