Babar Azam aims to score his first T20I century in the upcoming series against England

Pakistan limited-overs skipper Babar Azam has stated that he wants to score his first century in the shortest format in the upcoming series against England. Pakistan will be playing three T20Is against England from August 28 to September 1.

Babar Azam was disappointed that he couldn't capitalise on the couple of fifties that he scored against England in the recent three-match Test series. However, he said that he has learned from his mistakes and intends to rectify them in the T20I series against England.

Speaking to reporters, Babar Azam said:

“I always try to play as well as I can. It is one of my goals to score a century in T20Is and to be honest, my aim is to score one in this series. It’s disappointing that I couldn’t convert my starts into big scores, but I will learn from these mistakes. I have analyzed those in order to get better in the forthcoming series.”

Babar Azam will look to make proper use of Shadab Khan and Haider Ali

Babar Azam heaped praise on Shadab Khan, who had a great PSL season with both the bat and the ball. The Pakistan skipper is looking forward to utilising Shadab's qualities depending on what the match situation demands.

The 25-year-old is also quite happy with the way Pakistan U19 star Haider Ali has been shaping up in the nets and believes that the young player has the potential to become a great batsman.

Babar Azam asserted:

“Shadab Khan showed great form with the bat in PSL. We will plan and try to utilize him up the order according to the match situation. Haider Ali is also a great talent and an outstanding player. We have tried to involve him in this group. He is playing well in the nets and also performed well in the practice matches."

Babar Azam did not reveal who among Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan would do the glove-work in the limited-overs series. He stated that while Rizwan has the form, Sarfaraz has a wealth of experience. He added that the Pakistan team would take a call regarding the matter just before the game.