'Babar Azam looks like a lost cow to me'- Shoaib Akhtar feels Pakistan captain needs more liberty

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that Pakistan's limited-overs captain Babar Azam looked bereft of ideas during the visitors' loss in the second T20I against England.

Akhtar felt that there was no set plan in place and Babar was really confused about what needed to be done.

"Babar Azam looks like a lost cow to me. He is out there, not knowing what to do. It is important to take decisions on his own so that it could help him become a better captain in the coming times. Babar will need to understand that the chances coming his way are not going to happen for the rest of his life so he needs to make the most out of it," Shoaib Akhtar told on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan are playing in a bio 'insecure' bubble: Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan put on a sorry bowling performance against England in the second T20I

Pakistan did well to put up 195 on the board from their 20 overs, setting the hosts a rather challenging 196-run target. That was still not enough though, as England skipper Eoin Morgan's blazing 66 and a 54* from David Malan guided England to a five-wicket victory.

Shoaib Akhtar believes that this current Pakistan team is plagued with insecurities, and the lack of through process within batsmen and bowlers is a big issue. The former Pakistan pacer added that planning for every match will need to be the focus for the future.

"Pakistan team are playing in a bio 'insecure' bubble, where each player is insecure. No one has an idea about whether they want to become a good captain or a good brand. Confused selection, confused management, confused captain , confused team and confusion of everything. Teams are not made like this. So go with a set plan and go with one plan," Shoaib Akhtar said.

With the hosts currently holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Pakistan will hope to put their best foot forward in the final T20I and pick up a win on September 1.