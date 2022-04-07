Babar Azam overtakes Sachin Tendulkar in all-time ICC ODI Rankings for Batters

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has climbed to 15th position in the all-time ICC ODI Rankings for Batters after a stellar show in the home series against Australia. Azam smashed two tons in the three-match series and helped Pakistan win by 2-1.

Courtesy of his excellent performances, Azam's rating points in the ICC Rankings have increased to 891. It is the 15th-best rating for any batter in ICC Rankings history. Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar was 15th last week on the all-time charts with 887 rating points.

Former West Indies batter Sir Viv Richards is No. 1 on the all-time list with 935 rating points. Zaheer Abbas, Greg Chappell, David Gower and Dean Jones complete the top five.

Virat Kohli is the only Indian present in the top 10 of the all-time rankings. He attained 911 rating points after a match against England on July 12, 2018. Notably, Kohli is also the only active cricketer present in the top 10.

Babar Azam can break into the top 10 of the all-time ODI Rankings if he continues piling on the runs

Babar Azam has a batting average of 59.18 in the 50-over format of international cricket

Babar has been scoring runs with supreme consistency for the Pakistan cricket team in the ODI format. He aggregated 1,092 runs in 20 matches in 2019, and in 2020, he averaged 110.50 in the 50-over format, having scored 221 runs in just three ODIs.

The Pakistan captain amassed 405 runs in six innings last year. So far this year, he has managed 276 runs in three innings.

With Pakistan scheduled to play ODIs against West Indies and the Netherlands later this year, fans should expect more big scores from Babar's bat in 2022.

