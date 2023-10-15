Babar Azam's top 3 knocks vs India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is celebrating his 29th birthday on Sunday, October 15. Among the modern generation of batters, he is considered one of the best and is often compared to the likes of Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith.

The right-handed batter made his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Lahore in May 2015. He has so far featured in 49 Tests, 111 ODIs, and 104 T20Is.

Looking at his record across formats, Babar has notched up 3772 runs in Tests at an average of 47.74, with nine hundreds and 26 fifties. In ODIs, he has scored 5474 at an average of 57.02 and a strike rate of 88.86, with 19 hundreds and 29 half-centuries. As for his T20I numbers, he has 3485 runs to his name at an average of 41.48 and a strike rate of 128.40, having struck three tons and 30 fifties.

Babar registered his maiden ODI half-century against India in the 2023 World Cup clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14. While he doesn’t have a great record against India, on his birthday, we look at three of his top knocks against the Men in Blue so far.

Note: Babar is yet to play a Test against India.

#3 (48 off 57) - 2019 World Cup

The Pakistan batter in action during the 2019 World Cup match against India. (Pic: Getty Images)

Babar contributed 48 off 57 balls in the 2019 World Cup league-stage match against India in Manchester. The knock came in a losing cause as the Men in Blue maintained their unbeaten record against arch-rivals Pakistan in the men’s ODI World Cup, registering an impressive 89-run triumph [via the DLS method].

Set a DLS target of 302 in 40 overs, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq for 7 off 18 balls. Babar and Fakhar (62 off 75) then joined forces, adding 104 runs for the second wicket. Babar struck three fours and a six in his innings and was looking set to register his maiden ODI half-century against Team India.

Expand Tweet

It wasn’t to be though as the right-handed batter was dismissed two short of his fifty. He was knocked over by a brilliantly tossed-up delivery from left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav that sneaked through the gate.

Pakistan were held to 212/6 in their 40 overs, going down to India yet again.

#2 (46 off 52) - 2017 Champions Trophy final

Babar Azam hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy Final. (Pic: Getty Images)

Fakhar Zaman was the star of Pakistan’s famous win in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India at the Oval. Babar was still establishing himself in the team back then and made a decent contribution at the No. 3 position in the summit clash against Team India.

After openers Fakhar (114 off 106) and Azhar Ali (59 off 71) added 128 runs for the first wicket, Fakhar and Babar consolidated the innings, adding 72 runs for the second wicket. The latter played a good supporting role, scoring 46 off 52 balls. He hit only four fours but rotated the strike really well to ensure he maintained an impressive strike rate.

Babar’s contribution in the Champions Trophy final win against arch-rivals India is often underestimated because of Fakhar’s brilliance. His partnership with Fakhar, however, had a key role to play in ensuring that Pakistan capitalized on the great start and laid the foundation for a big total.

Babar’s knock ended in the 43rd over of Pakistan’s innings when he chipped a delivery from Kedar Jadhav to long-off. Pakistan ended up posting 338/4 and won the final by 180 runs.

#1 (68* off 52) - 2021 T20 World Cup

Babar Azam during the 2021 T20 World Cup match against India. (Pic: Getty Images)

Babar’s standout performance against Team India came in the 2021 T20 World Cup clash in Dubai. After the bowlers, led by left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi (3/31), restricted the Men in Blue to 151/7, Pakistan gunned down the target in 17.5 overs, with all 10 wickets in hand. Babar returned unbeaten on 68 off 52 balls, while Mohammad Rizwan smashed 79* off 55 balls.

Leading the team, Babar struck six fours and two sixes in his innings. His first boundary came via a gorgeous punch past cover off Mohammed Shami in the second over. He just looked in great rhythm after that. In the ninth over, he clubbed Ravindra Jadeja for a maximum over deep midwicket.

Expand Tweet

Babar brought up his half-century in style, slamming Varun Chakravarthy for a maximum over midwicket. He also brought up the winning runs for Pakistan, clipping Shami for a couple to the right of long-on.

With the triumph, Pakistan registered their first victory over India in World Cups.