Babar Azam will need to take more authority as captain: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja believes that Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam will need to take more responsibility as captain. During the second T20I against England, Raja felt, Babar Azam was seen taking advice from the senior players too many times.

Ramiz Raja feels that although these are early days in his captaincy career, Babar Azam will have to exercise his authority and will have to create set plans with the bowlers.

Babar Azam looked to be out of ideas during crucial moments and could not capitalize on them, thus handing England a victory by 5 wickets despite putting up a huge total.

"There were many occasions where the senior players used to take Babar Azam and the bowlers in a huddle. Although their huddle might be for a good cause, I believe that sometimes the captain loses his clarity. He also comes under pressure when so many people are advising at the same time. Thus Babar Azam will have to take more authority and control as a captain," Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan should play three spinners in third T20I: Ramiz Raja

Half-centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez ensured that Pakistan posted a huge total of 195-4 in their 20 overs. However, a fine innings of 66 from England skipper Eoin Morgan took the game away from the visitors.

Still, Ramiz Raja believes that Pakistan have a chance to end the tour on a high by winning the third T20I. For this, he feels that Pakistan should go in with three spinners because that is where England can be caught cold according to him.

"Pakistan's bowling was really poor and they will have to improve their performance. There is still a chance to level the series in the third T20I. Pakistan can play an extra spinner in place of Mohammad Amir. I still believe Pakistan have a chance against England through their spin bowling and can dominate them," Ramiz Raja said.

The third and final T20I between England and Pakistan will be played on September 1st. While Pakistan will look to end the tour on a high, England will look to seal the series with another impressive performance.