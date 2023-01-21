"Badi galti kar rahe ho"- Top 10 funny memes after Team India's thumping victory in 2nd ODI against New Zealand

Team India registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against New Zealand in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. Courtesy of the win, the hosts took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.

The Kiwis team batted first in the contest after Rohit Sharma decided to field first. Their batting unit struggled miserably against a potent Indian bowling unit on a decent surface as they skittled out for 108 in 34.3 overs without putting in much of a fight.

Glenn Phillips (36), Michael Bracewell (22), and Mitchell Santner (27) were the only batters to score in double digits. Mohammed Shami (3/18) looked in imperious touch and proved to be too hot to handle for the New Zealand batters.

In response, Rohit Sharma (51) hit a fluent half-century and gave a perfect start to Men in Blue. However, he could not finish the job himself as Henry Shipley dismissed him in the 15th over and broke the 72-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli also departed after hitting a couple of fours. Shubman Gill (40*) played sensibly and finished the match in style with a four in the 21st over.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the second ODI, India captain Rohit Sharma reflected on his side's performance and said:

"I thought the bowlers have really stepped in the last five games. They've done whatever is asked of them. Especially seeing such performances in India to nip the ball around, it's great to see. To see them being rewarded for the hard work is good."

"When we trained here, the ball was nipping around under the lights and there was good carry," he added. "We knew if they had around 250 or so on the board, it would have been challenging for us."

Fans react after Team India's one-sided dominant win in the 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

Fans on social media enjoyed a lop-sided encounter between the two sides in Raipur. They expressed their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Both sides will next face off in the third ODI in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

