Ball change controversy delays start of third day's play in second WI-SL Test

A change of ball has resulted in the Sri Lankan team not coming out onto the field.

Srihari FEATURED WRITER News 16 Jun 2018, 20:20 IST

Ball tampering controversy have delayed the start of the day's play

The start of day three of the second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has been delayed due to a ball change controversy. Match referee Javagal Srinath and the Sri Lankan support staff were seen having an animated discussion before the start of the third day's play.

Ahead of the third day's play, umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould decided to change the ball but that decision hasn't gone down with the Sri Lankan camp. It appears that the umpires weren't happy with the way the visitors were shining the ball towards the end of the second day's play and that resulted in them changing the ball.

There were visuals of Gould asking to see Dhananjaya de Silva's hand towards the end of play last evening. He was shining the ball and had bandages on like many players do. It didn't take too long for the umpires to test the shape of the ball using the rings and then spoke to Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal as well.

Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha was involved in a heated argument with the match referee, who went to the visitors' dressing room to investigate why the team was five minutes late. As the West Indies players were waiting on the ground, the Sri Lankan team didn't turn up even as both umpires were waiting.

The start of play was delayed but the game was supposed to start 25 minutes later. But an hour has gone and we are still no closer to the start of the third day's play as West Indies trail Sri Lanka by 135 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Half an hour into the scheduled start of play, the umpires came off the field and the Sri Lankan team were still involved in a heated argument with the match referee. The situation regarding the change of ball and the implied ball tampering is nowhere close to being resolved even as it is bright and sunny at Gros Islet.