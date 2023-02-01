"Balls were jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one" - Ian Healy on India's 'unfair' wickets

Former Australian keeper-batter Ian Healy has suggested that India should prepare fair pitches for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Healy reckons the hosts will fare better in case of extravagantly spinning tracks.

The 2021 home series against England saw Joe Root and co. struggle against India's spinners, who ran riot. The third Test of the series was especially notable, given it finished within two days as the tourists folded for 112 and 81 in the match to lose by ten wickets.

Another Test, another five-wicket haul @akshar2026 scalps his 5th wicket of the innings as England lose their 8th wicket.

Speaking to SENQ Breakfast, Healy backed Australia to win if the pitches produce reasonable spin. He said:

"I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, that probably spin and spin pretty consistently but spin a long way, late in the match, we win."

Ian Healy stated that India will prove stronger if the decks take an extravagant turn. He added:

"I’m worried about Starc and Lyon in the first Test … if they’re unfair wickets which I’ve seen in the last series, where balls were jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one, I think India play those conditions better than us."

Australia dealt with a rank turner during the first Test of the 2016-17 series in Pune, but the tourists emerged triumphant on the back of a hundred from Steve Smith and a 12-wicket haul from Steve O'Keefe. However, the tracks became batting-friendly as the series progressed.

"To get ten wickets, you’ll only get ten chances" - Ian Healy warns Australia

Ian Healy urged Australia not to commit any fielding lapse as fielding will be tricky in sub-continent conditions and the visitors must hold on to even half chances. The 58-year-old said:

"What happens in India, to get ten wickets, you’ll only get ten chances, whereas in Australia with bounce, carry and speed you can create 13 chances and you can waste a couple, but they don’t come along as easy in India. I just think they have to live and breathe that pressure and have a philosophy over there "

An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.



Congratulations to everyone selected!

Australia's first Test against India starts in Nagpur on February 9.

