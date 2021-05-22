When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series will begin this Sunday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The three-match series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Sri Lanka are yet to open their account in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Meanwhile, Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies in their first series under this competition. But Tamim Iqbal's men could not continue their winning momentum against New Zealand as the Kiwis blanked them 3-0.

The home side will look forward to getting back on the winning track in the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Here is the complete schedule of this tour.

1st ODI - May 23, 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local Time)

2nd ODI - May 25, 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local Time)

3rd ODI - May 28, 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local Time)

FanCode to live stream Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India

Mosaddek Hossain gives his reactions after the practice match today (May 20).#BCB pic.twitter.com/fdhHv6w9Xe — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 20, 2021

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India. FanCode has acquired the rights to stream the games.

Fans in India will have to buy a subscription worth ₹15 to watch the 1st ODI. The pass for the entire tour costs ₹58, but currently there is a 50% discount offer that allows fans to buy the pass for ₹29.

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

Kusal Perera will captain Sri Lanka for the first time in this series

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin speaks following the practice match between BCB Red and BCB Green.#BCB pic.twitter.com/xgnxw2iNcS — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 20, 2021

The upcoming Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series will mark Kusal Perera's captaincy debut at the international level. Perera did not have a memorable outing as the captain of the Kandy Tuskers franchise in the Lanka Premier League.

Despite that, the Sri Lankan team management has dropped the experienced players and entrusted Kusal with the leadership responsibilities. It will be interesting to see if he can live up to the expectations against Bangladesh.