BAN vs AFG 2023: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka pitch history and Test records

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will battle it out in a Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium this week. The match will begin on Wednesday morning and is scheduled to end on Sunday.

It is only the second Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in cricket history. Their first meeting took place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in 2019, where Afghanistan recorded a big win over Bangladesh.

Afghanistan will play a Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium for the first time this week. Before the game gets underway, here's a look at the venue's pitch history.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Test records & stats

Bangladesh have a decent record in Tests hosted by Dhaka. They have won seven out of the 25 Tests on this ground. The visiting teams have won 15 Test matches, while three have ended in a draw.

The conditions at this venue are good for batting, but spinners have dominated on Day 4 and Day 5 of Test matches played on this ground.

On that note, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous Tests hosted by Shere Bangla National Stadium:

Test matches played: 25

Matches won by Bangladesh: 7

Matches won by visiting teams: 15

Matches Drawn: 3

Highest individual score: 226 - Azhar Ali (PAK) vs. Bangladesh, 2015

Best bowling figures (innings): 8/39 - Taijul Islam (BAN) vs. Zimbabwe, 2014

Best bowling figures (match): 12/117 - Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) vs. West Indies, 2018

Highest team score: 730/6 dec - Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2014

Lowest team score: 87 - Bangladesh vs. Pakistan, 2021

Average first-innings score: 332

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Pitch report

The pitch in Dhaka assists the batters and the spinners. If a batter gets settled in the middle, he generally ends up scoring daddy hundreds. Back in 2014, Sri Lanka scored 730 runs in one innings of a Test against Bangladesh at this venue, while two years ago, Pakistan bowled Bangladesh out for 87 runs.

The pitch report for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test match should be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss takes place.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Last Test match

Bangladesh defeated Ireland by seven wickets in the previous Test hosted by this venue. That match took place in April earlier this year. Taijul Islam's five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh bowl Ireland out for 214 runs. In reply, Mushfiqur Rahim's century guided the home side to 369 in the first innings.

Lorcan Tucker's century ensured that Ireland avoided an innings defeat, but they could only set a 138-run target for Bangladesh. The home team chased it down with seven wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 369 (Mushfiqur Rahim 126, Andy McBrine 6/118) & 138/3 (Mushfiqur Rahim 51*, Mark Adair 1/30) beat Ireland 214 (Harry Tector 50, Taijul Islam 5/58) & 292 (Lorcan Tucker 108, Taijul Islam 4/90) by 7 wickets.

