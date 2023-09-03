BAN vs AFG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will take place today in Asia Cup 2023. It is a crucial match for Bangladesh because if they lose to Afghanistan, they will have to pack their bags and return home.

Afghanistan, On the other hand, are yet to play a match in Asia Cup 2023. They are coming off a 0-3 defeat in their previous ODI series against Pakistan and will aim to return to winning ways.

Before the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan game gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in ODIs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Bangladesh have a slender lead of 8-6 in their head-to-head record against Afghanistan. The two Asian teams have crossed paths 14 times in the 50-over format, with Bangladesh securing eight victories.

Although Bangladesh have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, Afghanistan won the last series between the two nations. In a three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium two months ago, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by a 2-1 margin.

Matches Played - 14

Matches won by Bangladesh - 8

Matches won by Afghanistan - 6

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in Lahore

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the upcoming Asia Cup battle between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The head-to-head record between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Lahore stands at 0-0.

It will be the first time that Afghanistan and Bangladesh have met on Pakistan soil. The pitch in Lahore is good for batting and It will be interesting to see how the two teams go about their business.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Bangladesh - 0

Matches won by Afghanistan - 0

Last 5 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI matches

Afghanistan have emerged victorious in three of their last five ODI matches against Bangladesh. As mentioned earlier, Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in their previous series. However, Bangladesh won the last match between the two teams.

Playing at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Shoriful Islam's four-wicket haul helped Bangladesh bowl Afghanistan out for just 126 runs. Litton Das' half-century guided Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win.

Here's a summary of the last five Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI matches:

BAN (129/3) beat AFG (126) by 7 wickets, Jul 11, 2023. AFG (331/9) beat BAN (189) by 142 runs, Jul 8, 2023. AFG (83/2) beat BAN (169/9) by 17 runs via D/L method, Jul 5, 2023. AFG (193/3) beat BAN (192) by 7 wickets, Feb 28, 2022. BAN (306/4) beat AFG (218) by 88 runs, Feb 25, 2022.