BAN vs AFG prediction: Who will win the 1st T20I?

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to face off in the first game of a two-match T20I series on Thursday, March 3. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the clash.

Bangladesh will be fairly confident after they defeated the Afghans 2-1 in the ODI series. In the first game at Chattogram, it was Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Afif Hossain Dhrubo’s unbeaten 174-run stand that rescued the Tigers after Fazalhaq Farooqi’s four-wicket haul.

In the second ODI, it was Liton Das’ century that helped Bangladesh take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The bowlers also did an excellent job and didn’t allow the Afghan batters to get away. In both matches, Najibullah Zadran scored half-centuries, but his efforts went in vain.

The third and final ODI on February 28 was all about Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was named the player of the match after the visitors won by seven wickets. Gurbaz came into the series having scored a ton against the Netherlands. Thereafter, he played some handy knocks for Islamabad United in the PSL.

With Afghanistan chasing 193, Gurbaz started going hammer and tongs right from the word go. He stayed unbeaten on 106 off 110 balls with the help of seven fours and four sixes. On the back of his knock, the Afghans tracked down the target in 40.1 overs and avoided a series whitewash.

Gurbaz is also expected to play a key role for Afghanistan in the top order in the T20I series. Rashid Khan has picked up 12 wickets against Bangladesh in the shortest format and should be high on confidence. The leg spinner also picked up three wickets in the final ODI.

The T20I series will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The focus will also be on Shakib Al Hasan, who won five back-to-back player of the match awards for Fortune Barishal in the 2022 Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Will Afghanistan (AFG) beat Bangladesh (BAN)?

The Afghans have beaten the Tigers in four out of six T20Is since 2014. But last year, Bangladesh defeated Australia and New Zealand in T20Is at home and should be high on confidence. The Tigers will go into the game as favorites, although Afghanistan won’t be mere pushovers.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match

