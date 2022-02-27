BAN vs AFG prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI?

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in the third game of the three-match ODI series on Monday, February 28. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the encounter.

The Tigers, led by Tamim Iqbal, went on top of the ICC Cricket World Super League points table after their win in the second game. With ten wins from 14 matches, the team has garnered a total of 100 points.

On Friday, February 25, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 88 runs.

After opting to bat first, the home team racked up a massive score of 306 for four on the board. Skipper Tamim perished early to Fazal Farooqi, but Liton Das steadied the ship for the hosts. Das notched 136 runs off 126 balls with the help of 16 fours and two sixes.

He was also involved in a 202-run stand for the third wicket with the reliable Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 86 off 93 with nine fours.

Shakib Al Hasan got yet another start with the bat before perishing to Rashid Khan. Afif Hossain’s short 13-run cameo took the Tigers past the 300-run mark.

Fareed Ahmed was the pick of the Afghan bowlers with two wickets for 56 runs. The trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi could only pick up one wicket.

Azmatullah Omarzai couldn't make a breakthrough in either of the seven overs.

Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals in their run chase. Riaz Hassan, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Omarzai couldn't cross the single-figure score. But a 89-run stand between Najibullah Zadran and opener Rahmat Shah kept Afghanistan in the match.

Najibullah scored a fifty in the opening game and backed it up with another knock of substance. The southpaw scored 54 runs with seven fours before Taskin Ahmed accounted for his wicket.

Taskin also picked up the wicket of Shah, who made 52 off 71 with four fours.

Nabi and Rashid scored 32 and 29 respectively, but their efforts weren't enough for the Afghans to win. Taskin and Shakib picked up two wickets apiece for the Tigers. Afif Hossain cleaned up Fazal Farooqi to bring the curtains down on the game.

Bangladesh have been thoroughly dominant in the series thus far. The Afghans have done reasonably well in the bowling department, but their batters haven’t quite stepped up.

Bangladesh will go into the next game as the firm favorites.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

