BAN vs ENG Head-to-Head Stats and Records you need to know before Bangladesh vs England ODI series

The Bangladesh vs England ODI series will start tomorrow afternoon (March 1). Dhaka and Chattogram will host the three games of this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

England and Bangladesh have not played bilateral cricket against each other regularly. The last time these two teams crossed paths in an ODI series was back in 2016 when England won an away series against the Bangladesh team by 2-1.

After that, England and Bangladesh competed at the grand stages of the Champions Trophy 2017 and Cricket World Cup 2019. England won both encounters. Bangladesh will aim to avenge their previous series defeat and ICC events defeats against England in the upcoming series.

Before the three-match series begins in Dhaka, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams.

BAN vs ENG head-to-head record in ODIs

England lead the head-to-head record in ODIs against Bangladesh 17-4. The two nations have met in 21 ODIs, where Bangladesh have emerged victorious only four times.

Bangladesh vs England head-to-head record in Bangladesh

England have an 8-2 lead in the head-to-head record against Bangladesh on Bangladeshi soil. Notably, Bangladesh's two wins have come in their last four home matches against England.

Last 5 ENG vs BAN matches (in Bangladesh)

England have won three of their last five matches against Bangladesh in Bangladesh. Here is a brief summary of the scorecards from those five games:

ENG (278/6) beat BAN (277/6) by 4 wickets, Oct 12, 2016. BAN (238/8) beat ENG (204) by 34 runs, Oct 9, 2016. ENG (309/8) beat BAN (288) by 21 runs, Oct 7, 2016. BAN (227/8) beat ENG (225) by 2 wickets, Mar 11, 2021. ENG (284/5) beat BAN (239/9) by 45 runs, Mar 5, 2010.

