BAN vs IND 2022: 3 records that were broken during the first Test in Chattogram 

Team India bundled out Bangladesh for 324 on the fifth and final day to clinch the first Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday (December 18).

With the win, India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the series with only one Test to go. After opting to bat first, India posted a decent score of 404/10 in their first innings. The three players, including Cheteshwar Pujara (90), Shreyas Iyer (86), and Ravichandran Ashwin (58), scored half centuries for India.

In reply, the hosts endured a horrible outing with the bat, getting all-out on 150. Kuldeep Yadav was at his best, taking his maiden five-wicket haul in a Test innings.

With a lead of 254, India added 258 more runs in their second innings to give Bangladesh an improbable target of 513 runs. Both Shubman Gill (110) and Pujara (102) breached the three-figure mark.

Chasing 513, Bangladesh started fairly well, with openers Najmul Shanto and Zakir Hasan scoring 67 and 100, respectively. However, once their partnership was broken, India kept hunting at regular intervals and eventually won the game by a huge margin of 188 runs.

The first Test also saw a slew of records broken across the five days of play. On that note, let's take a look at the top three records that were broken during the Chattogram Test match between Bangladesh and India.

#3 Highest opening stand by an Asian pair in the fourth innings of a Test against India

The opening duo of Najmul Shanto and Zakir Hasan kept Team India at bay and added 124 runs for the first wicket in the fourth innings of the match for Bangladesh.

The two left-handers tackled the Indian pacers and spinners really well and batted for 46 overs together. The Bangladeshi pair's 124-run opening stand is now the highest-ever fourth-inning opening stand by an Asian pair against India in Test matches.

Overall, it is the fourth-highest total, with the 142-run stand between Allan Rae and Jeffrey Strollmeyer for the West Indies in 1953 still at the top.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav now has the best bowling figures as an Indian spinner against Bangladesh in Tests

Returning to red-ball cricket after almost 22 months, Kuldeep Yadav had a terrific outing against Bangladesh in the first Test.

After coming up with a valiant 114-ball 40 with the bat in the first innings, the left-arm spinner took a fantastic fifer with the ball. In the second innings, he claimed three more wickets to end the game with a fabulous bowling figure of 8/113, his career-best so far.

Kuldeep's 8/113 is now the best ever figures by an Indian spinner against Bangladesh in Test matches. He surpassed Sunil Joshi's record of 8/169, which he took during a Test in Dhaka in 2000.

Moreover, Kuldeep's first innings spell of 5/40 is also the best spell by an Indian spinner in a single Test match innings against Bangladesh. Previously, Ravichandran Ashwin held this record for his 5/87 against Bangladesh in 2015.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara is now India's highest run-getter in World Test Championship matches

By far, Cheteshwar Pujara was India's best batter on display in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He top-scored for India with a brilliant 203-ball 90 before smashing his first Test century after 52 innings.

In total, Pujara mustered 192 runs across two innings, which has made him India's highest run-getter in World Test Championship matches (across both cycles of 2019–21 and 2021–2023).

Since India's first WTC game against the West Indies in 2019, Pujara has amassed 1558 runs in a total of 29 WTC matches. The Gujarat-born went past India skipper Rohit Sharma's tally of 1507 runs, which he scored in 18 matches.

