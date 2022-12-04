BAN vs IND 2022: 3 records that can be broken in the first ODI in Dhaka 

Following their 0-1 defeat in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, Team India will be looking for a strong comeback when they face Bangladesh away from home.

A three-match one-day international series between the two Asian sides is scheduled to begin on Sunday (4 December). The next two games are scheduled for 7 and 10 December, with the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka serving as the venue for all of the contests.

The Men in Blue will be bolstered by the return of several first-choice players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were rested for the recent tour to New Zealand.

The hosts, on the other hand, have been dealt a huge blow as their designated skipper Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the series with an injury. However, Bangladesh are still dangerous in their own backyard and will hope to give India a run for their money.

The upcoming first match in Dhaka on Sunday also offers a chance for both teams to break a slew of records. Let's take a look at three of the most prominent among them.

#1 Virat Kohli needs four more boundaries to become the player with fifth-most fours in ODI cricket

Virat Kohli would be looking to continue his good form in T20Is into the longer format

Virat Kohli will return to 50-over cricket after almost four-and-a-half months. The modern-day master has toppled innumerable records in the format and has a chance to break another one in Sunday's game.

Kohli, who has hit 1,159 fours in his ODI career, requires four more boundaries to surpass Adam Gilchrist's tally of 1,162 fours and become the player with the fifth-most boundaries in the history of one-day internationals.

#2 Rohit Sharma needs just three more runs to become India's sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs

Rohit Sharma has a point to prove in this series

Like Kohli, India skipper Rohit Sharma will also return to one-day international cricket after some time and has a golden opportunity to reach a personal milestone.

The Mumbai lad, who has mustered 9,376 runs in 50-over cricket, is currently India's seventh-highest run-getter in the format. Just above Rohit is former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, who scored 9,378 runs in 308 innings.

Rohit needs just three more runs to surpass Azharuddin and become India's sixth-highest run-scorer in this format, in just 226 innings.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan needs 40 runs to become 2022's highest run-getter in men's ODIs (among full-member nations)

Shikhar Dhawan has been doing reasonably well for India

Shikhar Dhawan, who has captained India in several one-day international series this year, has been very active in this format this year.

While the southpaw hasn't been at the peak of his game recently, he has a chance to become the leading run-getter in men's ODIs this year (among full-member nations).

Dhawan currently has 670 runs in 19 games for India in 2022 and needs 40 more in the upcoming ODI against Bangladesh to reach the milestone.

The record for hitting the most runs in men's one-day internationals this year is currently held by West Indies opener Shai Hope, who has amassed 709 runs in 21 fixtures.

