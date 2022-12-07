BAN vs IND: Top 10 funny memes as Bangladesh set a target of 272 against India in 2nd ODI 

Bangladesh set a decent target of 272 against India in the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7.

After choosing to bat first after winning the toss, Bangladesh encountered testing spells of Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj, who swung the ball prodigiously. Anamul Haque (11) tried to counter-attack by hitting a couple of boundaries, but Siraj dismissed him in the second over to give India their first breakthrough.

The Bangladeshi batters went into defensive mode after the first wicket as Litton Das (7 off 23 balls) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (21 off 35 balls) tried to weather the storm in the powerplay. Mohammed Siraj delivered a massive blow to the hosts in the 10th over by scalping captain Litton Das's wicket.

Umran Malik came onto bowl after the field spread out and went on to make an impact instantly. He rattled star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan with pacy bumpers and created discomfort throughout an over. In his next over, Umran uprooted Najmul Hossain Shanto's stumps with a 151 KMPH delivery to pick up his first wicket of the contest.

Washington Sundar complemented him well at the other end and took advantage of the pressure created by Malik. He broke the backbone of Bangladesh's middle order by scalping three wickets in a quick span to reduce the hosts to 69/6.

Mahmudullah (77) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz played delightful knocks at this juncture and scripted a magnificent comeback for Bangladesh with their record-breaking 147-run partnership. Mehidy Hasan (100 off 83 balls) hit a sensational century and accelerated wonderfully in the death overs to power Bangladesh to 271/7 after the top-order collapsed earlier.

Nasum Ahmed (18*) also chipped in with an invaluable cameo in the end. Washington Sundar (3/37) and Umran Malik (2/58) were the picks of the bowlers for Men in Blue.

Fans react after Bangladesh post 271/7 against India in the 2nd ODI

Fans enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first innings of the contest between the neighbors in Dhaka on Wednesday. They took to social media platforms to express their reactions through hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08

you Beauty 🫶 151 kmph from Umran Malik Clean bold to Shanto in 2nd ODI. #UmranMalik you Beauty 🫶 151 kmph from Umran Malik Clean bold to Shanto in 2nd ODI.#UmranMalik you Beauty 🫶 🔥 https://t.co/Bt4onJUN7A

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Job for the academy with the bat done

Now expecting some recruitment from him with ball in second inning #INDvBAN Shakib with the bat- 8(20)Job for the academy with the bat doneNow expecting some recruitment from him with ball in second inning Shakib with the bat- 8(20)🔥Job for the academy with the bat done✅Now expecting some recruitment from him with ball in second inning🙈 #INDvBAN https://t.co/vOSszm5C1N

Do you think Team India can chase down the target? Sound off in the comments section.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes