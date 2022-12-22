BAN vs IND: Top 10 Kuldeep Yadav memes after spinner was unfairly dropped for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was unceremoniously dropped from the Indian playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, which commenced on Thursday, December 22, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The move shocked critics and fans across all corners as Kuldeep put on a Player of the Match award performance in the previous Test by picking upa total of eight wickets.

Team India won the first Test in Chattogram last week and currently leads the two-match series 1-0. With every win being important for them to stay in contention for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, the visitors will be looking for another positive result in Dhaka to end the Tour on a high.

Cricket fans were extremely disappointed after learning of Kuldeep Yadav's omission from the playing XI for the final Test on Thursday. They vented their frustration over Indian team management by sharing memes on Twitter.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Hard to leave out Kuldeep Yadav but Jaydev gets his opportunity today"- KL Rahul at the toss of 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss in the second Test and chose to bat first. Speaking at the toss, Indian captain KL Rahul opened up that they were not exactly sure how the surface would play. He then revealed that it was difficult to drop Kuldeep Yadav after his stellar performance in the last match. Rahul said:

"To be honest, it's a confusing-looking wicket. There is some grass. We've played some ODIs here and there was help for both the pacers and the spinners. No idea what to expect from this pitch. Taken a bit of advice from the seniors. We have a bit of momentum coming into this game and hopefully, we can use that."

"It's a bit damp so the ball might do a bit in the first session. One change. Kuldeep misses out and Unadkat comes in. Hard to leave out Kuldeep Yadav but Jaydev gets his opportunity today."

Until lunch on Day 1, Bangladesh reached 82/2 in 28 overs.

