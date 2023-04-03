BAN vs IRE 2023: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka pitch history and Test records

Shere Bangla National Stadium will host the first-ever Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland from tomorrow onwards. The match will begin at 9:30 am IST (10:00 am local time).

Ireland failed to record a single win in their first five matches on this tour against Bangladesh, but they registered a victory over the home side in the final game of the T20I series. Ireland will be keen to continue that winning momentum in the Test format.

Ahead of the Test between Bangladesh and Ireland, here's a look at Shere Bangla National Stadium's pitch history.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka records & stats

The track at this venue helps the batters and the spinners. Batters generally dominate the proceedings on the first two days, and then, the spinners come into the play. Bangladesh do not have a great record at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. They have suffered 15 defeats in 24 Tests at this stadium.

Ireland have never played a Test at this venue. In fact, this will be their first Test match on Asian soil since 2019. Before Ireland lock horns with Bangladesh, here are some vital stats from previous Tests hosted by Dhaka:

Test matches played: 24

Matches won by Bangladesh: 6

Matches won by visiting teams: 15

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Drawn: 3

Highest individual score: 226 - Azhar Ali (PAK) vs. Bangladesh, 2015

Best bowling figures (innings) : 8/39 - Taijul Islam (BAN) vs. Zimbabwe, 2014

Best bowling figures (match): 12/117 - Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) vs. West Indies, 2018.

Highest team score: 730/6 dec - Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2014

Lowest team score: 87 - Bangladesh vs. Pakistan, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 209/1 - England vs. Bangladesh, 2010

Average first-innings score: 337

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka pitch report

Teams batting first have been more successful than teams bowling first in matches at this venue. The reason behind it is that the pitch gets tougher to bat on as the match progresses. The captain winning the toss tomorrow may look to bat first.

Anything around 350 would be a good first innings score. Considering that Ireland's batters do not have much experience of playing Test cricket against spin, fans should expect Bangladesh's bowlers to rule the roost.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka last Test match

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the last Test match on this ground. Bangladesh scored 227 & 231 in their two innings. India posted 314 in their first innings but slumped to 74/7 while chasing a 145-run target.

Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin stitched up an unbeaten partnership of 71 runs for the eighth wicket to help India win the game.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227 (Mominul Haque 84, Umesh Yadav 4/25) & 231 (Litton Das 73, Axar Patel 3/68) lost to India 314 (Rishabh Pant 93, Taijul Islam 4/74) & 145/7 (Ravichandran Ashwin 42*, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/63) by 3 wickets.

