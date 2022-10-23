BAN vs NED Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Bangladesh have faced the Netherlands once in the T20 World Cup, back in 2016 when they recorded an eight-run win. But when the two teams lock horns in Hobart on Monday, October 24, Shakib Al Hasan and Co. might even enter the contest as the underdogs.

As one of the worst T20I sides in the world over the last year, Bangladesh have endured heaps of chopping and changing in all departments. The Tigers are without Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, and the very fact that they qualified directly for the Super 12 stage on the back of home T20I series wins now seems to be a stroke of luck. Had they been in the first round, they may not have made it through.

The Netherlands have been there and done that, though. With wins over the UAE and Namibia, they qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup despite a loss to Sri Lanka as the Eagles faltered at the hands of CP Rizwan's men. The Dutch haven't been close to their best but they'll fancy their chances of beating a Bangladesh outfit that have no real expectations on them.

In a bid to be more proactive, Bangladesh have tried to shuffle their openers around. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sabbir Rahman started brightly, but both - particularly the latter - fell off rapidly. They might consider shelving the experiment, although it must be said that they simply must make the most of the powerplay.

Shakib himself has underwhelmed in T20I cricket of late, with the team being heavily reliant on him in both departments. Litton Das and Afif Hossain have been two of Bangladesh's best players of late, and they'll need to come to the party against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands saw several players come up with good performances in the first round of the T20 World Cup. Max O'Dowd contributed in each of the three games; Vikramjit Singh tried to be proactive at the top; Tim Pringle led the spin attack well; Paul van Meekeren troubled Sri Lanka with his pace.

Captain Scott Edwards, with his prowess against spin, will be crucial against Bangladesh. So will Bas de Leede, as the Netherlands' primary all-rounder who not only bats at No. 3 but also bowls at all stages of the innings.

Overall, while Bangladesh have the resources at their disposal to dispel their T20I demons and put two points on the board, it's tough to imagine them suddenly finding their feet in an ICC event. They lost all four games in the recently concluded tri-series in New Zealand and don't seem like a unit capable of competing regularly despite their improved pace battery.

The Netherlands aren't often favored in a clash against Bangladesh, but they might just make a winning start to the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

