BAN vs SA Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Rain is on the forecast for Thursday, October 27, when the Bangladesh vs South Africa clash at the SCG kicks off a triple-header in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The Proteas, whose World Cup luck is reaching truly unfathomable levels of bad, will hope that inclement weather doesn't prevent them from claiming two relatively easy Group 2 points on offer once again.

Only a couple of days ago, Quinton de Kock was going hammer and tongs in a race against the rain, only to fall narrowly short of a thumping win against Zimbabwe in a nine-over T20 World Cup clash. Temba Bavuma's men, placed in a group involving India and Pakistan, desperately needed the two points on offer but failed to collect them due to no fault of their own.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, nearly crumbled against the Netherlands but managed to cling on to a narrow win, with Taskin Ahmed's four-wicket haul proving to be the difference-maker. The Tigers are by no means a formidable T20I side, but the somewhat dull nature of the SCG surface might play into their hands on Thursday.

Can Bangladesh notch up their first win over South Africa in T20I cricket? Or will the Proteas hand their opponents their fifth loss in six matches?

Bangladesh vs South Africa Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and South Africa?

Shakib Al Hasan in action during Bangladesh v Pakistan - Tri-Series: 6th T20

Temba Bavuma looks out of place in a batting order packed to the brim with firepower. He was more than happy to watch from the non-striker's end as De Kock put the Zimbabwean bowlers to the sword in the team's first game of the 2022 T20 World Cup, but Bangladesh's pacers will want to bog down the South African captain and choke the opposition in the powerplay.

The Tigers have a capable pace-bowling unit that has stepped up across formats over the last couple of years, but may meet their match in South Africa. Wayne Parnell has been an unsung hero with the new ball, while Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi form a versatile trio who can bowl at all phases of the innings.

Unfortunately for Bangladesh, their batting lineup doesn't have anywhere near the explosiveness needed to challenge South Africa's bowlers. Yes, Litton Das and Afif Hossain have been consistent for the side over the last year, and Mosaddek Hossain has come up with some handy cameos down the order, but most of the side's batters are sedate run-accumulators who haven't been able to step on the pedal despite a host of changes.

South Africa, on the other hand, have a well-balanced outfit whose only drawback is the form and role of their captain. And while showers might make an appearance in Sydney, they shouldn't be severe enough to cause the game to be abandoned. The Proteas should be able to overcome their horrid ICC fortunes and put two points on the board in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

BAN vs SA Match Prediction: South Africa to win today

