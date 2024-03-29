BAN vs SL 2024: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram pitch history and Test records

The second Test of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series will start tomorrow morning at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Sri Lanka gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series by defeating Bangladesh in Sylhet last week.

The conditions in Chattogram will help the spinners more, as compared to Sylhet. The batters will have to apply their techniques well to achieve success on this ground. All eyes will be on Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored two centuries in the previous Test.

Before the second match of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh series starts, here's a look at the Test records and pitch history of Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram Test records

Bangladesh have a poor Test record in Chattogram. The home side has only won two out of the 23 matches played here. The visiting side has emerged victorious 14 times, while the remaining seven matches ended in a stalemate.

Here's a list of some other vital numbers which fans should know from previous Test matches played in Chattogram:

Test matches played: 23

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches drawn: 7

Highest individual score: 319 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs. Bangladesh, 2014

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/36 - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) vs. New Zealand, 2008

Best bowling figures (match): 13/154 - Nathan Lyon (AUS) vs. Bangladesh, 2017

Highest team total: 713/9 dec - Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2018

Lowest team total: 119 - Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 395/7 - West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 2021

Average first innings score: 373

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram pitch report

The pitch in Chattogram will not have much bounce. Batters may dominate the first half of the match, but the spinners will likely rule the roost in the second half. Fans should watch the pitch report live before the toss to get a clearer idea of how the surface will play.

Back in 2021, West Indies chased down an improbable target of 395 runs in the fourth innings. It shows that if the batters play to the merit, they can achieve enormous success at this venue.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram last Test

India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in the last Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The match happened in December 2022, where half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara guided India to 404 in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul helped India bowl their rivals out for just 140.

Hundreds from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara powered India to 258/2 dec. in the second innings. Chasing 513, Bangladesh started well, with openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan adding 124 runs for the first wicket. Captain Shakib Al Hasan also scored a half-ton, but in the end, Bangladesh were bowled out for 324.

32 wickets fell in that Test, with spinners accounting for 23 of them. The batters recorded three centuries and five half-centuries. Here's a short summary of the game:

Brief Scores: India 404 (Cheteshwar Pujara 90, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/112) & 258/2 dec (Shubman Gill 110, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1/51) beat Bangladesh 140 (Mushfiqur Rahim 28, Kuldeep Yadav 5/40) & 324 (Zakir Hasan 100, Axar Patel 4/77) by 188 runs.

