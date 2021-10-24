BAN vs SL: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 15 of T20 World Cup 2021

After topping Group A in Round 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka will start their Super 12 campaign against Bangladesh today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both Asian sides will be keen to kick off the Super 12 stage with a victory.

Bangladesh lost their tournament opener to Scotland but bounced back well and defeated co-hosts Oman and debutants Papua New Guinea. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka beat Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia to finish number one in their group.

Sri Lanka have a ton of momentum on their side. The islanders bowled out the Netherlands for just 44 runs in their last T20 World Cup match. Before Sri Lanka battle Bangladesh today, here are the head-to-head stats of the two teams.

BAN vs SL head-to-head stats

Bangladesh Cricket @BCBtigers

🏆 ICC T20 World Cup 2021

🏏 Group 1

🏟 Sharjah Cricket Stadium

🕑 4:00 PM (Bangladesh Time) ICC @T20WorldCup 2021.Matchday 🙌🆚 Sri Lanka🏆 ICC T20 World Cup 2021🏏 Group 1🏟 Sharjah Cricket Stadium🕑 4:00 PM (Bangladesh Time) #T20WorldCup ICC @T20WorldCup 2021.Matchday 🙌🆚 Sri Lanka

🏆 ICC T20 World Cup 2021

🏏 Group 1

🏟 Sharjah Cricket Stadium

🕑 4:00 PM (Bangladesh Time)#T20WorldCup https://t.co/IGiSwJitFf

Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record against Bangladesh by 7-4. The islanders won their first four T20I meetings versus Bangladesh. However, the last two battles have ended in the Bangladeshi team's favor.

Interestingly, the two teams have only met once before in the T20 World Cup. It was during the inaugural edition of the tournament, where Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 64 runs at The Wanderers.

BAN vs SL: Numbers you need to know before Match 15 of T20 World Cup 2021

Bangladesh Cricket @BCBtigers #T20WorldCup Bangladesh beat PNG by 84 runs and confirm their place in the Super 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 🏏 #BANvPNG Bangladesh beat PNG by 84 runs and confirm their place in the Super 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 🏏#BANvPNG #T20WorldCup https://t.co/DNFj9itgNO

Among active players, Mustafizur Rahman has taken the most wickets in Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka T20I matches. The left-arm pacer has scalped 11 wickets in seven games.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has scored 144 runs and picked up ten wickets in seven matches against Sri Lanka. His economy rate against the islanders is 8.88.

Also Read

Dushmantha Chameera has dismissed four Bangladeshi batters in two matches. His best figures against Bangladesh are 3/30.

Kusal Perera has scored the highest number of runs in Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka T20I matches. The southpaw has aggregated 365 runs in seven innings at an average of 52.14.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sri Lanka maintain their undefeated record in T20 World Cups against Bangladesh? Yes No 1 votes so far