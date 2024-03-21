BAN vs SL head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series 2024

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series will get underway on Friday, March 22, in Sylhet. This series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), with crucial points up for grabs for both Asian sides.

Sri Lanka hold the last position in the WTC standings right now, having earned zero points in the new cycle. On the other side, Bangladesh have earned 50 percent points, courtesy of the 1-1 draw against New Zealand last year.

Before the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series begins, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two rivals in the longest format of the game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in Tests

Sri Lanka have a colossal 18-1 lead in the head-to-head record against Bangladesh in Test cricket. The two Asian teams have crossed swords 24 times in Test matches, with Bangladesh emerging victorious just once.

Five of the 24 Tests between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have ended in a draw. Sri Lanka won the previous Test series between the two nations by 1-0 in 2022.

Total Tests played: 24

Matches won by Bangladesh: 1

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 18

Matches drawn: 5

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in BAN

The upcoming Test series will be hosted by Bangladesh. In the previous 10 Tests between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh played in Bangladesh, the visitors recorded seven wins. The remaining three Tests ended in a draw.

Bangladesh have never defeated Sri Lanka in a Test on home soil. It will be interesting to see if the Tigers can end their winless streak soon.

Total Tests played in Bangladesh: 10

Matches won by Bangladesh: 0

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 7

Matches drawn: 3

Last 5 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test matches

Sri Lanka have emerged victorious in three out of their last five Tests against Bangladesh. The other two Tests did not produce a winner. In the previous meeting between these two teams, centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka defeat their opponents by 10 wickets.

Here's a short summary of the last five Test matches between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka:

SL (506 & 29/0) beat BAN (365 & 169) by 10 wickets, May 23-27, 2022. SL (397 & 260/6 dec) drew with BAN (465), May 15-19, 2022. SL (493/7 dec & 194/9 dec) beat BAN (251 & 227) by 209 runs, Apr 29-May 3, 2021. SL (648/8 dec) drew with BAN (541/7 dec & 100/2), Apr 21-25, 2021. SL (222 & 226) beat BAN (110 & 123) by 215 runs, Feb 8-10, 2018.

