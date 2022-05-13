BAN vs SL Test series: Bangladesh enter as favorites against beleaguered Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka are set to start their away two-match Test series against Bangladesh on Sunday, May 15. While cricket is the focus for fans, the nation of Sri Lanka and its people need our prayers and support. The island nation and its cricketers have been an integral part of the colourful tapestry of this sport.

The Sri Lankan cricket team has also been going through a tough transition period in recent years. The kind of situation their country is facing - it is never easy to focus on other things.

Bangladesh look to regain form after disappointing South African tour

Unlike most previous tours, the hosts would start as the favourites for the upcoming Test series. The biggest reason is them playing at home. Also, most of their key players are available. Most importantly, it's the way the Tigers played in New Zealand and South Africa that gives them the edge over the visitors.

The worries over Shakib Al Hasan's participation have ebbed away after his COVID-19 report came negative. But the head coach, Russell Domingo, told the reporters that he would like to ponder over the inclusion of Shakib as there might be a fitness issue!

When it comes to the bowling department, Taskin Ahmed has been the most improved customer for Bangladesh in recent years. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, on the other hand, has been productive with both bat and the ball.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Shakib Al Hasan has tested negative for Covid-19, and will join Bangladesh's squad in Chattogram. He will be considered for the first Test against Sri Lanka from May 15 subject to health and fitness tests #BANvSL Shakib Al Hasan has tested negative for Covid-19, and will join Bangladesh's squad in Chattogram. He will be considered for the first Test against Sri Lanka from May 15 subject to health and fitness tests #BANvSL https://t.co/V6cMPHDb9N

Sadly, Bangladesh would be without the services of both due to fitness problems. Yet, they have the bench strength to overcome these blows.

Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, and Khaled Ahmed will be there for the home side. The responsibility of leading the spin attack will fall on Taijul Islam who has been absolutely brilliant on home pitches.

But the kind of pacers Bangladesh have, it would be ideal for them to place their faith in seamers. Especially, with someone like Allan Donald around, relying on spinners would not help them build the sort of pace bowling unit that flourished under Chandika Hathurusingha.

ICC @ICC



He bags the second ODI five-for of his career and puts Bangladesh on top in the series decider



#SAvBAN Taskin Ahmed onHe bags the second ODI five-for of his career and puts Bangladesh on top in the series decider Taskin Ahmed on 🔥He bags the second ODI five-for of his career and puts Bangladesh on top in the series decider 🔝#SAvBAN https://t.co/COcD0e2DaP

Donald is emphasizing on bowling the old ball more because that is when a pace bowler faces his toughest test.

In an interaction with the reporters, Donald said:

"The biggest thing here is the old-ball bowling. Today (May 12, 2022) was all about old ball. Every training session I have emphasized a lot on getting the ball to reverse and be really patient and creative with the old ball. I don't have to tell these kids about bowling in their conditions. They know what to expect. But the overall patience, persistence, and creativity that we bring is going to be testing."

Bangladesh do have the intent and spirit among the bowlers - but the temperament of the batters remains a matter of worry. The Tigers' batting clicked in the first Test against New Zealand and it boosted the confidence of the bowlers.

It led to a histoic win. But since then, the batting unit has been fragile and in the last Test series against South Africa, they faced great embarrassment at the hands of Proteas' spinners.

Sri Lanka under new coaching regime

Sri Lanka don't have the luxury of having Dushmanta Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, or recently retired Suranga Lakmal. Still, the newly-appointed head coach Chris Silverwood expressed his confidence with the young pacers.

He also has the help of assistant coach Naveed Nawaz who has the experience of working with the Bangaldesh Under-19 side. Silverwood may be the head coach but Nawaz is a master tactician and can help the team play as a cohesive unit in such testing times.

Nawaz, who achieved a great deal with Bangladesh Under-19 unit a few years ago, would also look after the batting. He is known as not just as a technical coach but someone who deals with the players as a friend so that they can express themselves freely.

While speaking to reporters, Nawaz said,

"I want the Sri Lankan flair, I want the boys to express themselves. I don't want them to be anybody else, I want them to be themselves and fly the flag for Sri Lanka."

Nawaz is confident and his determination was palpable. The Lankans know that they are the underdogs and when a team is cornered, they cane become more dangerous. Bangladesh should not take Sri Lanka lightly.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat