BAN v WI 2021: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium pitch report and weather conditions

Bangladesh will collide with West Indies in the final match of this tour at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The second Test of the series will take place from February 11 to 15 on the spin-friendly track at Mirpur.

Traditionally, the surface at this venue has been a bit slow. Shakib Al Hasan has scalped 63 Test wickets on this ground, highlighting the extraordinary success the spinners have achieved here. The wicket has also been excellent for batting. In a Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at this venue seven years ago, the visitors aggregated 730 runs in the first innings.

West Indies produced an outstanding batting performance in the previous Test. Although the Caribbean side did not have its main players, they chased down 395 runs in Chattogram. Kyle Mayers stunned Bangladesh with his double ton in the fourth innings.

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque will expect a better performance from his team in the upcoming Dhaka Test. The Bangladeshi team has not yet won a single game in the ICC World Test Championship.

With Dhaka set to host the second Bangladesh vs West Indies Test, here's a look at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium's pitch report and weather conditions.

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium pitch report

The sub-continental conditions have assisted the slower bowlers, especially in the second half of Test matches. The pitch in Dhaka is no different. In the previous Test match on this ground, off-break bowler Nayeem Hasan accounted for nine wickets.

Bangladesh crushed Zimbabwe in that Test by an innings and 106 runs. Hasan and his spin partner Taijul Islam scalped nine Zimbabwean wickets in the second innings, while Craig Ervine got run out. The track at this stadium will likely become slower as the game progresses. Thus, the captain winning the toss would prefer batting first.

Advertisement

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium weather conditions

The skies will be sunny on the first, fourth, and fifth day. However, there will be some clouds during the second and third day. There is a slight chance of rain on those two days. Temperatures will stay around 28 degrees Celsius across the five days of play in Dhaka.