BAN vs ZIM 2024: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka pitch history and T20I records

The Shere Bangla National Stadium will host the next two T20Is of the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe series. Bangladesh have already gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series by winning all the matches in Chattogram.

The action now moves to Dhaka, where the fourth and fifth T20Is of the series will take place. The fourth T20I will be held today evening, while the last match of the series is scheduled for Sunday morning.

Before the fourth T20I of the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe series starts, here's a quick look at the Shere Bangla National Stadium's pitch history.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka T20I records

Dhaka has played host to 61 T20Is. Bangladesh have played 43 completed T20Is at this venue, and they have a 21-22 win-loss record.

Here are some other important numbers which fans should know from previous T20Is hosted by this stadium:

T20I matches played: 61

Won by teams batting first: 30

Won by teams batting second: 31

Highest team total: 211/4 - BAN vs WI, 2018

Lowest team total: 60 - NZ vs BAN, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 194/4 - SL vs BAN, 2018

Highest individual score: 111* - Ahmed Shehzad (PAK) vs BAN, 2014

Best bowling figures: 5/15 - Keemo Paul (WI) vs BAN, 2018

Average first innings score: 142

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka pitch report

The pitch in Dhaka equally supports the batters and bowlers. Teams batting first and those batting second have achieved almost equal success on this ground.

It should be a great cricketing pitch, and the team that plays better should win. The captain winning the toss is expected to be confused about what to do on this surface.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka last T20I match

Bangladesh defeated England by 16 runs in the last T20I played at this stadium. The match was held on March 14, 2023, where Liton Das' half-century guided Bangladesh to 158/2. In reply, England reached 142/6 in 20 overs.

Only six sixes were hit in that T20I match between Bangladesh and England.

Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: BAN 158/2 (Liton Das 73, Chris Jordan 1/21) beat ENG 142/6 (Dawid Malan 53, Taskin Ahmed 2/26) by 16 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback