Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The eighth edition of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League is all set to commence on 21st January 2022.

The T20 tournament has been on the rise since its inception and has witnessed several incredible performances over the last few seasons. The upcoming iteration of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League will be played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 situation. However, fans will still be able to enjoy the exciting T20 cricket action from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Unfortunately, defending champions Rajshahi Royals will not be part of this year's competition. The six participating teams who will be vying for the title are - Chattogram Challengers, Comilla Victorians, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers, Minister Dhaka, and Sylhet Sunrisers.

A total of 30 matches will be played over 29 days in a double round robin format followed by the playoffs, and the final. The tournament has been divided into five phases.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will be hosting the matches of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings

21 January, Friday

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, 1st Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 PM

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 2nd Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM

22 January, Saturday

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 3rd Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM

Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 4th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

24 January, Monday

Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka, 5th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, 6th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

25 January, Tuesday

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 7th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 8th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

28 January, Friday

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, 9th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:00 PM

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 10th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 6:00 PM

29 January, Saturday

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal, 11th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 12:00 PM

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 12th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:00 PM

31 January, Monday

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 13th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 12:00 PM

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal, 14th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:00 PM

01 February, Tuesday

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka, 15th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 12:00 PM

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, 16th Match

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:00 PM

03 February, Thursday

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 17th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 18th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

04 February, Friday

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal, 19th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 PM

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka, 20th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM

07 February, Monday

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 21st Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 12:00 PM

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 22nd Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 5:00 PM

08 February, Tuesday

Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 23rd Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 12:00 PM

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal, 24th Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 5:00 PM

09 February, Wednesday

Khulna Tigers vs Minister Group Dhaka, 25th Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 12:00 PM

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 26th Match

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 5:00 PM

11 February, Friday

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians, 27th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 PM

Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka, 28th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM

12 February, Saturday

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, 29th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians, 30th Match

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

14 February, Monday

Eliminator

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12:00 PM

1st Qualifier

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

16 February, Wednesday

2nd Qualifier

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM

18 February, Friday

Final

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022: Live Stream

The 2022 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will be streamed live in India on the Fancode App & website.

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022: Full Squads

Chattogram Challengers

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Nasum Ahmed, Benny Howell, Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Chadwick Walton, Rayad Emrit, Rezaur Raja, Sabbir Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Akbar Ali, Naeem Islam

Comilla Victorians

England v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Mustafizur Rahman, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Liton Das, Shohidul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Tanvir Islam, Kusal Mendis, Oshane Thomas, Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sumon Khan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Minister Dhaka

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Mahmudullah Riyad, Isuru Udana, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shuvagata Hom, Mohammad Shahzad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Imranuzzaman, Shafiul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Fortune Barishal

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib Al Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Dhanush Gunathilaka, Chris Gayle, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Fazle Mahmud, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shykat Ali, Niroshan Dickwella, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Salman Hossain, Irfan Sukkur

Khulna Tigers

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 London Spirit Men v Trent Rockets Men - The Hundred

Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yasir Ali, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sikandar Raza, Farhad Reza, Rony Talukdar, Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali, Nabil Samad

Sylhet Sunrisers

London Spirit Men v Trent Rockets Men - The Hundred

Also Read Article Continues below

Taskin Ahmed, Dinesh Chandimal, Colin Ingram, Kesrick Williams, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Al-Amin Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shohag Gazi, Alok Kapali, Muktar Ali, Shiraz Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman, Nadir Chowdhury, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Shafiul Hayat Ridoy, Sunzamul Islam

Edited by Samya Majumdar