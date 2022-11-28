Bangladesh A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh A and India A are scheduled to lock horns in the first unofficial Test on Tuesday, November 29 at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Cox's Bazar.

Bangladesh A have a number of players who have played quite a bit of international cricket. Mominul Haque has had a tough time in Test cricket in recent times, and he would want to find some rhythm.

Mohammad Mithun was impressive in the BCL, and the Tigers will want him to score big. Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been impressive in the limited Tests he has played. Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Mosaddek Hossain are the spin-bowling options.

Sarfaraz Khan is still trying to break into the Indian Test team despite scoring runs in heaps. He will be looking to make an impact in the upcoming games. Tilak Varma was exceptional in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the series is a chance for him to strengthen his credentials.

Yash Dhull has come a long way after leading India to victory in the U19 World Cup in the West Indies. Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini lost their place in the Indian team, and it's a chance for them to put in a strong showing.

Bangladesh A vs India A Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test

Date and Time: November 29th 2022, Tuesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground, Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh A vs India A Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is expected to be a sporting one. However, the track is likely to deteriorate, and batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Bangladesh A vs India A Weather Forecast

There will be clouds throughout the match, but there is not much chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree mark, with the humidity not on the higher side.

Bangladesh A vs India A Probable XIs

Bangladesh A

Probable XI

Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w/c), Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

India A

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav(w), Yash Dhull, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Atit Sheth, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini

Bangladesh A vs India A Prediction

Venues in Bangladesh generally produce results, but for the upcoming game, that may not be possible since the pitch isn't expected to worsen a whole lot.

Prediction: The match is expected to end in a draw

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Will Mominul Haque score a century? Yes No 0 votes