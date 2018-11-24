×
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 64 runs in the first Test match to take a 1-0 lead

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
11   //    24 Nov 2018, 14:25 IST

Mominul Haque scored120 runs in the first innings

The hosts Bangladesh beat West Indies by 64 runs in the first Test match played at Chittagong to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series. It was a low scoring thriller with the pitch helping the spinners, which Bangladesh took advantage of.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a disappointing start, losing an early wicket of Soumya Sarkar for 0. However, Imrul Kayes and Mominul Haque added 104 runs for the 2nd wicket. Haque played with positive intent, reaching his century off 135 balls. The hosts were reduced to 235 for 7 before Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam's 56-run unbeaten partnership ended day 1 on 315 for 8. On day 2, Bangladesh was bowled out for 324.

The West Indies openers Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite added 29 runs for the opening wicket before Bangladesh reduced West Indies to 88 for 5. The dangerous Hetmyer played with positive intent putting pressure on Bangladesh bowlers with his big-hitting. He reached his half-century off 42 balls and added 92 runs for the 6th wicket with Dowrich, who remained not out on 63. In the end, Bangladesh bowled out West Indies for 246 in 64 overs with a lead of 78 runs.

In their second innings, Bangladesh lost quick wickets to end the 2nd day on 55 for 5. On the third day, the West Indies bowlers picked up the last 5 wickets to be bowl Bangladesh out for 125. Chasing 204 runs to win, Bangladesh spinners reduced West Indies to 11 for 4. Hetmyer played with positive intent once again, putting pressure on the Bangladesh bowlers.

West Indies were reduced to 75 for 8 as Warrican and Ambris added 63 runs for the 9th wicket before Mehedi Hasan picked the wicket of Warrican for 41. Eventually, Bangladesh bowled out West Indies for 139 runs in the 2nd innings.

Bangladesh 324 in 92.4 overs Mominul Haque 120, Imrul Kayes 44, Taijul Islam 39*, Gabriel 4/70, Warrican 4/62) and 125 in 35.5 overs ( Mahmudullah 31, Rahim 19, Bishoo 4/26) beat West Indies 246 in 64 overs ( Hetymer 63, Dowrich 63*, Nayeem Hasan 5/61) and 139 in 35.2 overs ( Ambris 43, Warrican 41, Taijul Islam 6/33) by 64 runs.

The second Test match will be played at Dhaka from November 30.

 

 

