Bangladesh crush West Indies by an innings to win the seal series 2-0 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
29   //    02 Dec 2018, 15:45 IST

Bangladesh beat West Indies by an innings and 184 runs
Bangladesh beat West Indies by an innings and 184 runs

The hosts Bangladesh produced a dominating display beating West Indies by an innings and 184 runs to seal the series 2-0 on the third day of the second Test at Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. It was a superb performance by hosts who outclassed their opponents with ease.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat first. It was an outstanding display of batting by the hosts who posted 508 runs in first innings. The debutant Shadman Islam played a solid knock scoring 76 runs. Bangladesh made 259 for 5 at the end of day 1. Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah added 111 runs for the sixth wicket. Shakib made 80 runs before Mahmudullah and Liton Das added 92 runs for the seventh wicket.

Mahmudullah scored his third Test century and was dismissed for 136. Bangladesh posted a massive total of 508 on the board. For West Indies, Jomel Warrican, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kemar Roach took 2 wickets each.

In reply, Bangladesh spinners showed their class as Shakib Al Hasan and Mehdi Hasan reduced West Indies to 29 for 5. Shimron Hetymer made 37 while Shane Dowrich top-scored with 39. Bangladesh bowled out West Indies for just 111 in the first innings. Mehedi Hasan Miraz took 7 for 58 while Shakib took 3 for 27.

After enforcing the follow-on, Bangladesh spinners put the West Indies batting line-up under pressure and never allowed them to score runs easily. Hetymer was in an aggressive mood and smashed 93 off 92 balls while Roach remained not out on 37 as Bangladesh bowled out West Indies for 213 runs in the second innings. For Bangladesh, Mehedi Hasan was the pick of the bowlers again as he took 5 wickets.

With this win, Bangladesh sealed the two-match Test series 2-0.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 508 in 154 overs (Mahmudullah 136, Shakib Al Hasan 80, Shadman Islam 76, Kraigg Braithwaite 2/57, Kemar Roach 2/61) beat West Indies 111 in 36.4 overs (Shane Dowrich 39, Shimron Hetymer 37, Mehedi Hasan Miraz 7/58) and 213 in 59.2 overs (Hetymer 93, Mehedi Hasan Miraz 5/59, Taijul Islam 3/40) by an innings and 184 runs.

Bangladesh v West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Leisure Reading
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
