Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed takes tips from Mohammed Shami, hopes to bowl like him

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami was brilliant in the Indore Test against Bangladesh, picking up 3 for 27 and 4 for 31 as India won the Test by an innings and 130 runs to go 1-0 up. Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed, who was among the few bright spots for the visitors with four wickets, feels that he can learn a lot from Shami.

Jayed believes that there are similarities between him and the Indian pacer since both use the seam of the ball. He even took tips from Shami with an aim to improve his bowling.

"I spoke with Shami bhai yesterday (Saturday). There are some similarities between him and me since we both use the seam. I have seen him bowl a lot of times and I paid extra attention to how he was bowling," Abu Jayed was quoted as saying in a report on the ICC website.

"I have compared his height to mine to find out if he is taller than me or of equal height. Then I figured maybe I could bowl like him," Jayed added.

Jayed shone amid the ruins at Indore, picking up the first four Indian wickets to fall. He dismissed Rohit Sharma (6), Cheteshwar Pujara (54), Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (86) to finish with figures of 4 for 108 in 25 overs.

Jayed is relatively new to Test cricket. Having made his debut against West Indies last year, he has so far played six Tests with 15 wickets at an average of 36.06 and a best of 4 for 59. In addition, he has played two ODIs and picked up 5 for 58 in his second game, a match against Ireland.

Coming back to the India-Bangladesh Test series, the teams will next face each other in the second game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting from November 22. This will be the first ever day-night Test match in India.