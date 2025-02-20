Bangladesh Predicted Playing 11 vs India for Match 2 of 2025 Champions Trophy

Bangladesh will start their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a challenging clash against India on Thursday, February 20. The game will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has seen a smidgen of rain in the last two days.

Nevertheless, a full contest is on the cards in Match 2 of the tournament. Bangladesh will be without Shakib Al Hasan in an ICC event for the first time in over two decades and aren't fancied to be among the final four, but they've played some decent ODI cricket in recent years.

Interestingly, Bangladesh have plenty of combinations they can go with for the encounter, given the conditions. Trying to ascertain which one they will favor isn't an easy task, but we attempt it.

Bangladesh's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

On that note, here is Bangladesh's predicted playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India.

Openers: Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Hasan

Bangladesh Portraits - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

This is perhaps the most straightforward pick in Bangladesh's playing XI. Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Hasan, who have been in decent form, will make up the opening combination for the start of the Champions Trophy. Parvez Hossain Emon will serve as their backup and isn't likely to be called upon anytime soon.

Middle Order: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bangladesh Portraits - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will bat at his preferred No. 3 spot, with veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah occupying two spots in the middle order. Mahmudullah has defied age with a rich vein of form and might even be required to roll his arm over.

Jaker Ali has had a good start to his ODI career and is averaging around 50, but Bangladesh could prefer the dynamism and potential of Towhid Hridoy instead. There's also the possibility of both being dropped in favor of an extra bowling option, but that would leave the Tigers woefully short of batting depth.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been shunted up and down the order across formats, and where he will play against India is unclear. A role lower down might be likely if Hridoy is picked, while he could bat at No. 4 if Jaker gets the nod instead.

Lower Order: Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Having a left-arm spinner in the form of Nasum Ahmed could help Bangladesh against India's right-handers, but it's hard to see how they ring in that change without disturbing the team combination.

Rishad Hossain is still a work in progress with his control, with India taking him apart in a T20I series towards the end of last year. However, given the leg-spinner's ability to produce wicket-taking opportunities and contribute lusty blows with the bat, Bangladesh will be tempted to find a place for him.

Without any specialist pace all-rounders, with Sarkar's workload having gone down drastically in recent years, the Tigers will likely need to field three specialist quicks. Taskin Ahmed is guaranteed to play, with Nahid Rana being an enticing option due to his high pace.

The final spot could be a toss-up between Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman, with both bowlers having real cases to be picked. Although the former impressed against India not too long ago, Fizz's experience and all-phase value could tilt the scales in his favor.

