Bangladesh Premier League 2019: 5 overseas batsmen to watch out for

Banned Aussie duo of Steve Smith and David Warner will be major star attractions in the BPL

The 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is set to get underway on 5th January and the tournament will begin with a match between the Rangpur Riders and the Chittagong Vikings on Saturday. This will be the sixth edition of this T20 League which has grown in stature since it started. The Rangpur Riders' star Chris Gayle made the last edition's finals a memorable one after he scored a blistering hundred to lead them to victory against three-time champions Dhaka Dynamites.

The top Bangladeshi players in the tournament are Mashrafe Mortaza (Rangpur Riders), Shakib Al Hasan (Dhaka Dynamites), Mushfiqur Rahim (Chittagong Vikings), Tamim Iqbal (Comilla Victorians), Mahmudullah (Khulna Titans), Mustafizur Rahman (Rajshahi Kings) and Liton Das (Sylhet Sixers).

The Bangladesh Premier League became famous due to the involvement of overseas stars but now it has turned into a talent scout for the Bangladeshi national side.

That being said, there will be an elite group of players joining the roster this year and in this segment, let's take a look at the top five overseas batsmen.

#5 Luke Ronchi (Chittagong Vikings)

Kiwi keeper-batsman Luke Ronchi can be expected to lead the charge for the Chittagong Vikings in the BPL. The veteran last played for the Legends in the T10 League where he didn't have a good time with the bat. But his experience and attacking batting style can certainly help the Vikings this year.

His form in the Pakistan Super League in similar conditions and tournament format can help him outshine some of the bigger names. He is certainly one player to watch out for.

#4 Chris Gayle (Rangpur Riders)

The Caribbean batsman was outstanding for the Riders last year scoring 485 runs in 11 matches averaging a stunning 53.88 and scored two big hundreds. He was understandably retained by the side and will be looking to lead their batting lineup once again this time with a few familiar players around him.

The Rangpur Riders kick off their campaign on Saturday and the 'Universe Boss' will surely be looking to provide some entertainment to cricket fans worldwide.

