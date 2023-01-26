Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 25, Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers will face off in Match No. 25 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday, January 27. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Strikers, led by the legendary Mashrafe Mortaza, are flying high as they are placed at the top of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.158. After initially winning five games in a row, they tasted defeat at the hands of Imrul Kayes’ Comilla Victorians.

But the team got back to winning ways with a two-run win over Fortune Barishal. Opening batter Najmul Hossain Shanto was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring an unbeaten 89 off 66 balls with the help of 11 fours and one six.

The Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, meanwhile, have had their fair share of trouble in the championship. Having won three out of their six matches, they are placed fourth in the points table with a net run rate of +0.030. They will go into the game after beating the Chattogram Challengers by 55 runs.

Shoaib Malik, who was suffering from a high fever, won the Player of the Match award for scoring an unbeaten 75 off 45 balls with five fours and as many sixes. After asking the Challengers to chase 180, they bowled their opponents out for 124 in 16.3 overs.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details:

Match: Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 25, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 27, 2023, Friday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet has been an excellent one for batting. Run-making may not be all that tough. It will also be interesting to see the role that the spinners play. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark and humidity will be in the 40s.

Rangpur Riders vs vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Rangpur Riders

Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan, Haris Rauf

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tom Moores, Zakir Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mohammad Amir

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The Strikers won their previous game, but looked a tad vulnerable at times. But considering their overall form this season, they should be able to beat the Riders.

Prediction: Sylhet Strikers to win the match.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : Shoaib Malik to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes