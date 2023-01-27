Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 27, Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers will lock horns in Match No. 27 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Saturday, January 28. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, have turned their campaign around in a stupendous manner. After initially losing three matches, the defending champions looked in dire straits. However, the Victorians have climbed the ladder with four wins in a row.

With eight points and a net run rate of +0.423, they are placed third in the points table below Mashrafe Mortaza’s Sylhet Strikers and Shakib Al Hasan’s Fortune Barishal. They will go into the match after back-to-back victories over Nasir Hossain’s Dhaka Dominators.

The Tigers, led by Yasir Ali Chowdhury, are placed fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.059. After losing their first three matches, the Tigers won two matches in a row to build some momentum. But a 24-run loss to the Dominators pushed them back again.

Their bowlers did an excellent job in their previous game, bowling the opposition out for 108 in 19.4 overs. Nahidul Islam and Nasum Ahmed picked up seven wickets and gave away only 17 runs in eight overs. But then the Strikers were bowled out for 84 in 15.3 overs.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Match Details:

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers, Match 27, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 28, 2023, Saturday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet is generally an excellent one for batting. But bowlers, especially spinners, will have a lot to work with. The team, winning the toss, should opt to field first.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being and temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 40s.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Litton Das (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Jaker Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Naseem Shah, Abu Hider Rony, Mukidul Islam

Khulna Tigers

Tamim Iqbal, Shai Hope, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali (c), Amad Butt, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Nahidul Islam, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction

The Victorians are on an absolute rampage and there’s no reason why they can’t win five matches in a row. They will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: Comilla Victorians to win the match.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Litton Das to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes