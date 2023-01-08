Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 5, Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers will lock horns in the fifth game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Monday (January 9) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Strikers, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, are flying high. After beating Chattogram Challengers by eight wickets, they handed Fortune Barishal a six-wicket defeat on Saturday to atop the standings with a net run rate of +2.004.

After electing to bat first, Barishal racked up a massive total of 194-7. Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of their batters with a 32-ball 67. Mashrafe Mortaza picked up three wickets. The Strikers, though, chased down the target with an over to spare.

Meanwhile, the Victorians, captained by Imrul Kayes, didn’t get off to the best of starts, as they slumped to a 34-run defeat against Rangpur Riders. After being put in to bat first, the Riders scofed 176-5, thanks to opening batter Rony Talukdar’s 31-ball 67.

Captain Kayes scored 35 in the run chase but didn’t get much support from the others as the defending champions finished with 142 in 19.1 overs. Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud picked up three wickets to break the backbone of the Victorians.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 5, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 9, 2022, Monday; 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka hasn’t been great for batting, especially under natural light. A low-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Imrul Kayes (c), Litton Das, Dawid Malan, Mosaddek Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Shykat Ali, Ashiqur Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Mustafizur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Colin Ackermann, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

On a slow and slow pitch in Dhaka, chasing teams have had a fair bit of advantage. Both teams has strong batting units and may not mind chasing.

Prediction: The team batting second to win

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

