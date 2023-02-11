Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Qualifier 1, Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians will face each other in Qualifier 1 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Sunday (February 12) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Strikers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, have been the standout team in the tournament. They were the first team to make their way through to the playoffs and were also the first to cement their place in the top two of the points table.

They ended the league stage with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.937, courtesy of nine wins from 12 games. Sylhet go into Qualifier 1 after beating Shai Hope’s Khulna Tigers by six wickets in their last league game.

Meanwhile, the Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, are on an absolute rampage. After losing their first three games, the team looked in absolute shambles but have won a BBL record nine straight matches.

In their last outing, they beat Nurul Hasan Sohan’s Rangpur Riders by 70 runs. Tanvir Islam was the Player of the Match against the Riders after finishing with figures of 4-0-26-2.

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Match Details

Match: Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians, Qualifier 1, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 12, 2023, Sunday; 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka is expected to be a good one for batting. Bowlers may not get a lot of help under floodlights. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be in store.

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Weather Forecast

There's little chance of rainm and playing conditions should be pleasant. The temperature should be around the 23-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the high 40s.

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Probable XIs

Sylhet Strikers

Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Ryan Burl, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Imad Wasim, Gulbadin Naib, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Amir, Rubel Hossain

Comilla Victorians

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Litton Das, Imrul Kayes (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Jaker Ali, Andre Russell, Khushdil Shah, Sunil Narine, Mukidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Match Prediction

Both Strikers and Victorians have been in excellent form, so it’s difficult to pick a winner. Both teams have strong batting lineups and are expected to chase down targets.

Prediction: The team batting second to win

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

