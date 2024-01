Bangladesh Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to commence on January 19, with the final scheduled to be played on March 1. Chittagong, Dhaka, and Sylhet will host the league games, while Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the knockouts and finals.

The Comilla Victorians are the four-time defending champions of the previous edition. The Sylhet Strikers, who were the runner-up of the 2023 season, finished at the top of the points table. However, the Victorians defeated them in the first Qualifier and later in the final to lift the trophy.

The Khulna Tigers, the Dhaka Dominators, and the Chattogram Challengers finished in the bottom three spots, winning three out of 12 games each.

Najmul Hossain Shanto from the Sylhet Strikers finished as the highest-scorer with 516 runs. The leading wicket-takers were Tanvir Islam from the Comilla Victorians and Hasan Mahmud from the Rangpur Riders, both claiming 17 wickets each.

The Fortune Barishal will be led by Tamim Iqbal, while Shuvagata Home will lead the Chattogram Challengers. Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das is at the helm for the Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League. Mosaddek Hossain will captain the Durdanto Dhaka, Nurul Hasan Sohan will lead the Rangpur Riders, Mashrafe Mortaza will captain the Sylhet Strikers, and Anamul Haque is the skipper for Khulna Tigers.

The 2024 Bangladesh Premier League will consist of 42 league-stage matches played from January 19 to February 21. Teams will engage in a double round-robin format, followed by playoffs, including one Eliminator and two Qualifiers, scheduled from February 25 to 27.

Without any further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming 2024 Bangladesh Premier League.

Bangladesh Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

January 19, Friday

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians, 1st Match, 2:00 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers, 2nd Match, 7:00 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

January 20, Saturday

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, 3rd Match, 1:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, 4th Match, 6:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

January 22, Monday

Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers, 5th Match, 1:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers, 6th Match, 6:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

January 23, Tuesday

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, 7th Match, 1:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 8th Match, 6:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

January 26, Friday

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders, 9th Match, 2:00 PM, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians, 10th Match, 7:00 PM, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

January 27, Saturday

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, 11th Match, 1:30 PM, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders, 12th Match, 6:30 PM, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

January 29, Monday

Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers, 13th Match, 1:30 PM, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers, 14th Match, 6:30 PM, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

January 30, Tuesday

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders, 15th Match, 1:30 PM, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal, 16th Match, 6:30 PM, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

February 02, Friday

Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka, 17th Match, 2:00 PM, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 18th Match, 7:00 PM, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

February 03, Saturday

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers, 19th Match, 1:30 PM, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders, 20th Match, 6:30 PM, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

February 06, Tuesday

Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders, 21st Match, 1:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, 22nd Match, 6:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

February 07, Wednesday

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers, 23rd Match, 1:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers, 24th Match, 6:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

February 09, Friday

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers, 25th Match, 2:00 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians, 26th Match, 7:00 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

February 10, Saturday

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders, 27th Match, 1:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal, 28th Match, 6:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

February 13, Tuesday

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 29th Match, 1:30 PM, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders, 30th Match, 6:30 PM, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

February 14, Wednesday

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal, 31st Match, 1:30 PM, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers, 32nd Match, 6:30 PM, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

February 16, Friday

Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers, 33rd Match, 2:00 PM, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders, 34th Match, 7:00 PM, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

February 17, Saturday

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers, 35th Match, 1:30 PM, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka, 36th Match, 6:30 PM, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

February 19, Monday

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers, 37th Match, 1:30 PM, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, 38th Match, 6:30 PM, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

February 20, Tuesday

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, 39th Match, 1:30 PM, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders, 40th Match, 6:30 PM, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

February 21, Wednesday

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 41st Match, 1:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers, 42nd Match, 6:30 PM, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

February 25, Sunday

Eliminator – T3 vs T4 , Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 01:00 PM

Qualifier 1 – T1 vs T2, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 06:00 PM

February 27, Tuesday

Qualifier 2 – Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 06:00 PM

March 01, Friday

Final - TBC vs TBC, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 06:30 PM

Bangladesh Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India: Fancode App & Website

Bangladesh: TSports, GTV

Pakistan: Geo Super Networks

Sri Lanka: DSports

Australia: BT Sport

South East Asia and Africa Region: Supersport

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Canada, and United States: Disney+ Hotstar

Nepal, Afghanistan, and Rest of the World: Rabbitholebd Official YouTube Channel.

Bangladesh Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Chattogram Challengers

Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Haris, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Hasnain, Shohidul Islam, Stephen Eskinazi, Curtis Campher, Tanzid Hasan, Al Amin Hossain, Shykat Ali, Imran Uzzaman, Bilal Khan, Shahadat Hossain, Salauddin Sakil, Mohammad Waseem, Kusal Mendis, Abdullah Shafique, Nihaduzzaman, Avishka Fernando, and Hunain Shah.

Comilla Victorians

Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Rizwan, Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Rashid Khan, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jonson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Noor Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rakheem Cornwall, Matthew Forde, Imrul Kayes, Musfik Hasan, and Md.Anamul Haque.

Durdanto Dhaka

Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Usman Qadir, Arafat Sunny, Saim Ayub, Chaturanga de Silva, Saif Hassan, Irfan Sukkur, Alauddin Babu, Mehrab Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Hossain, Jasimuddin, Lasith Croospulle, and Danushka Gunathilaka.

Fortune Barishal

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Ibrahim Zadran, Khaled Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Paul Stirling, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Yannic Cariah, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Naveen ul Haq, Mehedi Hasan Rana, David Miller, Akif Javed, and Nuwan Thushara.

Khulna Tigers

Anamul Haque Bijoy, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka, Mukidul Islam, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Nahid Rana, Oshane Thomas, and Mohammad Nawaz.

Rangpur Riders

Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nicholas Pooran, Hasan Mahmud, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahedi Hasan, Matheesha Pathirana, Azmatullah Omarzai, Brandon King, Ihsanullah, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Murad, Michael Rippon, Yasir Mohammad, Abu Haider, Fazle Mahmud, Ashiquzzaman, Mohammad Nabi, Imran Tahir, and Salman Irshad.

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahmudur Rahman Niaz, Ryan Burl, Ben Cutting, Harry Tector, George Scrimshaw, Mohammad Mithun, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali, Richard Ngarava, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam Apu, Shafiqul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Jawad Royen, Salman Hossain, Benny Howell, Samit Patel, and Shannon Gabriel.

