The sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is set to get underway, featuring some of the biggest stars from the world of cricket. The tournament that was originally scheduled to held in October last year, was moved to January this year.

The sixth edition of the BPL will see a few changes: the number of international players in each team has been reduced from five to four. The Decision Review System (DRS) will also be employed this year. There will also be international umpires for games.

The tickets for the Bangladesh Premier League are now available online. According to a media release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, the tickets can be obtained from online platforms Shohoz.com and Ucash.

For those present at the venue in Mirpur, tickets will be available from at the Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium. A separate booth, adjacent to Gate 1 of the Mirpur Cricket Stadium, will also provide tickets to fans. The timings of the sale are from 9 am to 6 pm (Bangladesh time).

The tickets for the Dhaka matches have started to go on sale on January 3rd, 2019. For the other two phases, two and three, the sales will start from January 20, and January 31st.

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will start the sale of tickets starting the 14th of this month. For the Chittagong leg, the ticket sale will take place at the MA Aziz Stadium and Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The date allotted for the same is January 24.

The matches will be held in Dhaka for the first leg, from January 5th to 15th, after which the action will move to Sylhet till the 19th of the month. The players will return to Dhaka again till January 23rd, after which the final leg will be played out in Chittagong, and Dhaka again.

The eliminators and qualifiers, as well as the final, will be played in Dhaka itself.

