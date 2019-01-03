×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019 Tickets: Where To Buy & How

GVS Sastry
ANALYST
Feature
201   //    03 Jan 2019, 18:41 IST

Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle

The sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is set to get underway, featuring some of the biggest stars from the world of cricket. The tournament that was originally scheduled to held in October last year, was moved to January this year.

The sixth edition of the BPL will see a few changes: the number of international players in each team has been reduced from five to four. The Decision Review System (DRS) will also be employed this year. There will also be international umpires for games.

The tickets for the Bangladesh Premier League are now available online. According to a media release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, the tickets can be obtained from online platforms Shohoz.com and Ucash.

For those present at the venue in Mirpur, tickets will be available from at the Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium. A separate booth, adjacent to Gate 1 of the Mirpur Cricket Stadium, will also provide tickets to fans. The timings of the sale are from 9 am to 6 pm (Bangladesh time).

The tickets for the Dhaka matches have started to go on sale on January 3rd, 2019. For the other two phases, two and three, the sales will start from January 20, and January 31st.

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will start the sale of tickets starting the 14th of this month. For the Chittagong leg, the ticket sale will take place at the MA Aziz Stadium and Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The date allotted for the same is January 24.

The matches will be held in Dhaka for the first leg, from January 5th to 15th, after which the action will move to Sylhet till the 19th of the month. The players will return to Dhaka again till January 23rd, after which the final leg will be played out in Chittagong, and Dhaka again.

The eliminators and qualifiers, as well as the final, will be played in Dhaka itself.

Also read: All you need to know about BPL 2019

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
BPL 2019 Chittagong Vikings Dhaka Dynamites Chris Gayle
GVS Sastry
ANALYST
BPL 2019: All you need to know about 
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2018/19: When and where...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Premier League 2019: 5 overseas batsmen to...
RELATED STORY
BPL 2019: One player to look out for in each team
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Cricket Board bars Steven Smith from BPL 2019
RELATED STORY
AB de Villiers 'verbally agreed' to participate in BPL
RELATED STORY
Steve Smith news: BCB changes rules to allow Australian...
RELATED STORY
David Warner: The newest star in BPL 6
RELATED STORY
Alex Hales set to feature in the sixth edition of BPL
RELATED STORY
5 innings' of Mohammad Ashraful that changed the fortunes...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us