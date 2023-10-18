Bangladesh's top-5 run-scorers against India in ODI World Cups ft. Soumya Sarkar

India take on Bangladesh in their fourth outing in this World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a stunning victory over their arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday while Bangladesh were defeated by New Zealand by a significant margin in Chennai on Friday.

The Bangla Tigers will be hoping to put up a decent showing against the Men in Blue and aim to get their first win over them in a World Cup encounter.

While India are leading the league table at the time of writing with six points to their name, Bangladesh are sixth in the standings, with just one point inside their kitty.

The latter have won just one game in the tournament so far (against Afghanistan) and will be aiming to make this their second. Their batters will have to come to the party if they intend to do so.

Batting has often been Bangladesh's weak link, but there have been some instances of their batters being the side's saviors. On Thursday, their batters, led by skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, will have to make a statement.

We look at Bangladesh's top five run-scorers in ODI World Cups:

#5 Soumya Sarkar

Soumya Sarkar, who has played in two World Cup matches against India, one each in 2015 and 2019, has amassed 62 runs against the Men in Blue.

The southpaw, who is not a part of the Bangladesh squad for the ongoing World Cup, will be missed. Sarkar is also a handy all-rounder who can sneak in with a few overs of medium pace in the middle overs.

Interestingly, Bangladesh have chosen to overlook him for the World Cup and go with the likes of Tanzid Hasan and Mahedi Hasan instead.

#4 Sabbir Rahman

Sabbir Rahman, who is now largely forgotten in Bangladesh cricket, played in two World Cup matches against India, one each in 2015 and 2019. The Rajshahi-born batter last played in a One Day International in 2019. He has amassed 62 runs against India with a top score of 36 at an impressive strike rate of 86.

Rahman can hit the ball a long way but is also known to do well on square on the off side. Rahman is also a handy leg spinner.

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfique Rahim is third on this list with 132 runs to his name. Rahim's longevity is one of his most talked-about attributes.

Playing in his fifth World Cup, Rahim will be looking to put some more runs past the Men in Blue. He has scored just one half-century against India in the World Cup before, and will desperately be hoping to amend that.

Rahim will take a lot of confidence from the fact that he averages 44 against the Men in Blue. The Tigers will need him to provide some impetus in the lower order. His innovative shot-making is awe-inspiring and he is able to clear the fence on a regular basis.

#2 Tamim Iqbal

Arguably Bangladesh's finest batter of all time, Tamim Iqbal is not a part of the Tigers' team for the ongoing World Cup. He was left out of the squad due to a long-term back injury, which hampered him from batting comfortably.

Tamim has played in four World Cup matches against India, and scored a total of 168 tuns. He averages 42 against the Men in Blue, which means he would have been effective against the latter's bowling attack.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan, as expected, is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in the World Cup in general and against India in particular.

One of the reasons for this is Shakib's longevity. Playing in his fifth World Cup, the versatile all-rounder has been a major thorn in India's flesh. He has amassed 184 runs in the four matches that he has played against India in all World Cups.

Shakib averages a fine 66 against India on the biggest stage of them all and will be hoping to continue in the same vein of form in Pune.

Leading Bangladesh in this World Cup, Shakib will have a major role to play for his side and will hope to put up a decent performance with the bat in hand. He has scored three half-centuries against India in the World Cup in the past.