Bangladesh to take a late call on Shakib al Hasan for first Test against India in Chattogram

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has said they will take a late call on Shakib al Hasan's inclusion for the first Test against India, set to begin on Tuesday, December 13. Domingo suggested that they will see how the all-rounder feels after another training session and decide on the next course of action.

According to Cricbuzz, Shakib left the practice session to get a medical check-up done on his ribs and even underwent a scan. However, it was nothing serious and the veteran cricketer reportedly returned to the stadium after half-an-hour and opted to have a 16-minute net session.

Shakib batted for ten minutes against the spinners before taking throwdowns from Jamie Siddons.

Speaking to reporters at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday, Domingo said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"Look, we are still assessing him and we would make a call later on this afternoon to make sure he is okay. He is still struggling with his ribs and shoulders a little bit. Hopefully, he can go on hitting some balls and go see how he is doing this afternoon."

He also confirmed that the team plans to rest paceman Taskin Ahmed for the match set to take place in Chattogram, stating:

"We are not going to risk Taskin in the first Test. He has come off a layoff and few injections. To get him to bowl for day and a half in these conditions in Chattogram is maybe not good for him."

Taskin Ahmed played only in the third ODI of the recently-concluded series against India and went expensive. While he picked up two wickets, the right-arm paceman went for 89 runs in nine overs as the tourists hammered 409 in 50 overs.

The hosts lost the game by 227 runs, but won the series after emerging victorious in the first two games.

Bangladesh yet to beat India in a Test

Bangladesh cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Bangladesh are yet to beat India in a Test, having played 11 Tests against them since 2000. The Men in Blue's only Test played in Bangladesh in 2015 ended in a draw. However, the hosts will hope to carry the momentum from their ODI series win into the first Test.

Bangladesh's squad for 1st Test vs. India: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque.

BCCI @BCCI



Snapshots from our training session 📸📸



#BANvIND Covering all bases, #TeamIndia trained in Chattogram ahead of our 1st Test against Bangladesh.Snapshots from our training session 📸📸 Covering all bases, #TeamIndia trained in Chattogram ahead of our 1st Test against Bangladesh.Snapshots from our training session 📸📸#BANvIND https://t.co/xh6l9rdhYu

India squad: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

