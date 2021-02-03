Bangladesh to host 3 ODIs against Sri Lanka in May

Sri Lanka are all set to tour Bangladesh in May for a three-match ODI series, Bangladesh's Cricket Operation Chairman Akram Khan has informed. He also stated that their team would play a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka either later or before the ODI series.

The upcoming three-match ODI series will be part of the World Cup Super League. Speaking to reporters in Chattogram on Wednesday, Akram Khan said:

"Sri Lanka team will come in May to play three ODIs that are part of WC Super League. We are expected to visit Sri Lanka earlier or later (for playing the Test series that was postponed earlier), but the date is yet to be finalized." said Khan.

BCB's operation chairman also gave an update on Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe which is scheduled in June and July. The tour will comprise two Tests, three ODI, and three T20Is.

'The Zimbabwe series is yet to be confirmed, but we will confirm it shortly, We are thinking about rest for our cricketers as well because it is very difficult for them to play continuously while staying in bio-bubbles. It is a big pressure on them, and we have to keep that in our mind. So we have to consider that before confirming any tour." said Akram Khan.

Bangladesh were scheduled to play a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka in July 2020, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. That tour was rescheduled to take place from October in 2020.

But the Bangladesh Cricket Board were unwilling to comply with Sri Lanka cricket's 14-day quarantine requirement. Now, as it stands, the Test series along with the ODI series are likely to happen in the coming months.

Bangladesh's ODI record against Sri Lanka

As mentioned, the three-match ODI series will be part of the World Cup Super League. The series between England and Ireland played last year in July were the first matches of the League.

Sri Lanka have an overwhelmingly superior record against Bangladesh in ODIs. The two teams have squared up 48 times, with Sri Lanka winning 39 times, and Bangladesh 7. The other two ended in no result.