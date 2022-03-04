Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh will lock horns with Afghanistan in the second of two T20Is at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 5. The hosts drew first blood in the series, winning the first game by 61 runs.

Batting first, the hosts managed a modest total of 155. Liton Das was their top scorer, scoring a 44-ball 60. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai claimed two wickets apiece, while Rashid Khan and Qais Ahmad accounted for one scalp each.

Chasing a modest target, the visitors could only manage 94 before getting bowled out. Only three Afghan batters managed double figures. Najibullah Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai were the top-scorers for the visitors. Nasum Ahmed (4-10) and Shoriful Islam (3-29) were the stars with the ball for Bangladesh.

The hosts will now look to replicate their dominant performance in the second game to win the series.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd of two T20Is.

Date: 5 March 2022.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is a good one. Batters can play their shots freely once they settle in. While there is turn on offer for spinners, pacers will look to dictate terms with the new ball. The team that wins the toss should look to chase.

Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 20 and 33 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the day.

Predicted Playing XI

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Match Prediction

Bangladesh are dominant at home, and are expected to win this game. Afghanistan, though, are no pushovers, and are expected to come out all guns blazing.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

