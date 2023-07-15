Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to face off in the second game of the two-match T20I series on Sunday, July 16. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh survived a massive scare in the opening game. The Tigers chased down 155 with one ball to spare, winning the match by two wickets to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series.

With six runs needed off the final over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit Karim Janat to bring the target down to two off five balls. But Janat made a brilliant comeback by picking up a hat-trick, dismissing Mehidy, Taskin Ahmed, and Nasum Ahmed.

But Shoriful Islam hit him for a four on the penultimate ball to seal the match. Towhid Hridoy was the star for Bangladesh and took the Player of the Match award for scoring 47 runs off 32 balls, aided by three fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Mohammad Nabi scored 54 runs off 40 balls with six fours and a six to help the Afghans post a challenging target for the Tigers to chase. However, his valiant efforts eventually went in vain.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh

Date and Time: July 16, 2023, Sunday, 05.30 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet was a sporting one in the series opener. Towhid Hridoy and Mohammad Nabi showed that run-making was not all that tough. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

The opening game turned out to be an absolute cliffhanger. But it seemed that batting became a little easier in the second half. The chasing team should again come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest.

Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

