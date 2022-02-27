Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on February 28. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host this contest.

Bangladesh have already sealed the series after winning the second ODI. A complete all-round performance saw them defeat the Afghan side comprehensively in the second ODI. After electing to bat first, the hosts posted 306 on the board, thanks to a brilliant ton from Liton Das. He was well-supported by Mushfiqur Rahim. The Afghan bowlers struggled to create inroads as they only managed to pick up four wickets.

The Afghan batters failed to adapt to the conditions as a lack of significant partnerships resulted in them getting knocked over on 218 in the 46th over. The wickets were spread among the Bangaldesh’s bowlers as they won the game by 88 runs.

The hosts will look to repeat their performance in the remainder of the series. The Afghan side have failed to perform so far and need to be at their absolute best to come out on top in the final game of the series and avoid a whitewash.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date and Time: February 28th 2022, Monday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The surface will assist spinners from both sides as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday. The temperature in Chattogram is expected to range between 20 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Bangladesh

On the back of a century from Liton Das (136) and a solid innings from Mushfiqur Rahim (86), they posted 306 in their 50 overs. Taskin Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan picked up two wickets each and the other bowlers also stepped up as they knocked over Afghanistan on 218.

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan

Fareed Ahmad picked up two wickets but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Bangladesh scored 306. Rahmat Shah (52) and Najibullah Zadran (54) scored fifties but lacked support from the other end as they were bundled out on 218, losing the game by 88 runs.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Bangladesh have been clinical in both games of the ODI series. The Afghan players have failed to fire in unison and need to be on their toes to register their first win of the tour. Expect a cracking contest on Monday.

Bangladesh have a good balance to their side and expect them to complete a whitewash.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this encounter.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Rahmanullah Gurbaz to score a fifty? Yes No 2 votes so far